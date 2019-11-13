South & Central Asia

25 Charged with over Brutal Killing of Bangladesh Student

By Agence France-Presse
November 13, 2019 11:01 AM
Teachers make a human chain to protest against the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka, Oct. 9, 2019.
Teachers make a human chain to protest against the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka, Oct. 9, 2019.

DHAKA - Some 25 people, many members of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party, were charged with murder Wednesday over the brutal killing last month of a university student who criticized the government on social media.

The battered body of 21-year-old Abrar Fahad was found in his dormitory hours after he wrote a post on Facebook slamming Dhaka for signing a water-sharing deal with India.

Police said he was beaten to death by fellow students -- many members of the ruling Awami League's university branch. Others had links to the pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

"Murder charges have been pressed to the court against 25 men," police spokesman Monirul Islam told AFP.

"According to the CCTV footage, at least 11 were directly involved in beating Fahad to death."

He said the accused had created an "environment of fear" on campus, with physical abuse and other coercive behavior.

"They were using their political identity as shelter," he said, referring to their links to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party.

Fahd’s death sparked widespread protests among students in the country, prompting Hsian to promise his killers would be severely punished.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Protesters demand justice for an 18-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi who was killed after she was set on fire for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against her Islamic school's principal, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 19, 2019.
South & Central Asia
16 in Bangladesh Sentenced to Death in Young Woman's Brutal Killing
The principal of an Islamic school and 15 others were sentenced over the killing of an 18-year-old woman who was set on fire for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against the principal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 13:12
Bangladeshi students of Dhaka University take part in a protest in Dhaka, Oct. 7, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Bangladesh Student Killing Sparks University Protests
Students stage protests and blocked major roads after an undergraduate was beaten to death, allegedly by ruling party activists, for criticizing the government over a water-sharing deal with India
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 09:45
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage