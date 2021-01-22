South & Central Asia

5 Dead After Explosion at India Quarry

By VOA News
January 22, 2021 09:43 AM
This photo provided by Bangalore News Photo shows the remains of a truck carrying explosives that detonated in Shivamogga, 300…
This photo provided by Bangalore News Photo shows the remains of a truck carrying explosives that detonated in Shivamogga, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Bengaluru, India, Jan. 22, 2021.

Officials in India’s southern Karnataka state say at least five people were killed late Thursday when a truck carrying explosives detonated at a stone mine near Shivamogga.
 
District police say the explosives were to be used in mining stone at the facility. Karnataka state is known for its rich mineral deposits and stone quarries.
 
The blast occurred after dark, and witnesses said it shattered windowpanes and left cracks in homes. They say some people fled in panic, thinking there might have been an earthquake.  
 
Karnataka state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters Friday a bomb disposal squad and mine detective teams have been sent to the site to investigate the incident. He said at least two people, including the mining contractor, have been detained for questioning.
 
On his Twitter account, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of life in Shivamogga, and the state government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Related Stories

Employees leave as smoke rises from a fire at Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune, Jan. 21, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Fire Rips Through COVID-19 Vaccine Plant in India
Fire official says cause of fire not immediately clear, but was contained
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 10:05 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage