5 Dead After Explosion at India Quarry

Officials in India’s southern Karnataka state say at least five people were killed late Thursday when a truck carrying explosives detonated at a stone mine near Shivamogga.



District police say the explosives were to be used in mining stone at the facility. Karnataka state is known for its rich mineral deposits and stone quarries.



The blast occurred after dark, and witnesses said it shattered windowpanes and left cracks in homes. They say some people fled in panic, thinking there might have been an earthquake.



Karnataka state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters Friday a bomb disposal squad and mine detective teams have been sent to the site to investigate the incident. He said at least two people, including the mining contractor, have been detained for questioning.



On his Twitter account, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of life in Shivamogga, and the state government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.