South & Central Asia

Afghan Army Base Bombing Kills Dozens

By Ayaz Gul
November 29, 2020 03:07 AM
Ghazni province, Afghanistan
Ghazni and Takhar provinces

ISLAMABAD - Officials in Afghanistan say a massive vehicle-borne bombing of a military base in eastern Ghazni province Sunday killed nearly 30 security force members.

Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of the provincial public health department, told VOA the blast also injured at least 21 personnel.

The army base on the outskirts of the provincial capital, also named Ghazni, was manned by Afghan special forces, witnesses told VOA.

Meanwhile, a separate car bombing in southern Zabul province killed one person and injured 23, according to initial reports. The head of the provincial council, Atta Jan Haqbayan, apparently the target of the attack, and his security guard were among victims.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the two attacks that come as peace talks between Taliban insurgents and representatives of the Afghan government have for weeks stalled.

The so-called intra-Afghan negotiations, brokered by the United States, are being hosted by Qatar. Both the Afghan warring sides blame each other for the deadlock.

Violence in Afghanistan has significantly spiked in recent weeks, with scores of security forces and civilians killed in the month of November alone.

Related Stories

Afghan security checks a car destroyed in a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan,Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Multiple rockets were…
Extremism Watch
Former NATO Commander Expects Biden Administration to Keep Troops in Afghanistan
James Stavridis, retired US Navy admiral, former military commander of NATO, talks to VOA about the US policy toward Afghanistan under a Biden administration
Default Author Profile
By Breshna Omarkhel
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 08:06 PM
Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons delivers a statement during the 2020…
South & Central Asia
Donors Tie Future Afghanistan Aid to Strict Conditions
Donors took action during a two-day conference in Geneva
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 04:45 PM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., Nov. 20, 2020.
South & Central Asia
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire to Boost Peace Efforts in Afghanistan
Guterres is calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Afghanistan to boost US mediated Afghan-Taliban peace negotiations
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 12:06 PM
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured), at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 19, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Vows to Help Afghanistan Achieve Cease-Fire
During visit to Afghan capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government will do its utmost to help Kabul reduce Taliban-led violence
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:05 PM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage