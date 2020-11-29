Afghan Army Base Bombing Kills Dozens

ISLAMABAD - Officials in Afghanistan say a massive vehicle-borne bombing of a military base in eastern Ghazni province Sunday killed nearly 30 security force members.

Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of the provincial public health department, told VOA the blast also injured at least 21 personnel.

The army base on the outskirts of the provincial capital, also named Ghazni, was manned by Afghan special forces, witnesses told VOA.

Meanwhile, a separate car bombing in southern Zabul province killed one person and injured 23, according to initial reports. The head of the provincial council, Atta Jan Haqbayan, apparently the target of the attack, and his security guard were among victims.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the two attacks that come as peace talks between Taliban insurgents and representatives of the Afghan government have for weeks stalled.

The so-called intra-Afghan negotiations, brokered by the United States, are being hosted by Qatar. Both the Afghan warring sides blame each other for the deadlock.

Violence in Afghanistan has significantly spiked in recent weeks, with scores of security forces and civilians killed in the month of November alone.