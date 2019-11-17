South & Central Asia

Afghan Candidate Halts Another Attempt at Ballot Recount

By Associated Press
November 17, 2019 08:15 AM
Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Nov. 17, 2019.
KABUL - The Afghan election commission has tried to launch another ballot recount but presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah halted the attempt by saying he won't let his observers participate.

The September election has been mired in controversy. The election commission has tried to carry out a ballot recount. Both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival and chief executive in the current government, Abdullah, were running for president.

Afghan election laws call for representatives of all presidential candidates to observe ballot counting.

Abdullah said on Sunday that the commission needs to stop trying to do a recount, contending many of the ballots are fake.

His announcement halted the process so it's unclear what happens next. Abdullah had halted the process once earlier, when he pulled his observers from the recount last week.

 

