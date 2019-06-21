South & Central Asia

Afghan Politicians To Meet in Pakistan for Peace Talks

By Ayaz Gul
June 21, 2019 02:06 PM
In this photo released by the Foreign Office, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, third from right, holds talks with Pakistani officials at the Foreign Minister in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, June 2, 2019…
In this photo released by the Foreign Office, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, third from right, holds talks with Pakistani officials at the Foreign Minister in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, June 2, 2019…

ISLAMABAD - Senior political figures from Afghanistan, including several presidential candidates, will attend a rare, unofficial meeting in neighboring Pakistan Saturday where they will hold discussions on how to promote “peace and reconciliation” efforts in their war-ravaged country.

The conference will be held in the tourist resort of Bhurban, about 70 kilometers from the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. Around 30 Afghans, mostly opposition leaders, have been invited, organizers said. They say that the meeting is being held in support of ongoing U.S.-led efforts to bring an end to the 17-year-old war with the Taliban.

No representatives of the Taliban insurgency will attend the conference. It comes ahead of the June 27 official visit to Pakistan by President Ashraf Ghani, who is also seeking re-election in the September presidential vote in Afghanistan.

Ghani’s election rivals, Gulbadin Hekmatyar, Haneef Atmar and Abdul Latif Pedram are among the expected participants. Atmar's spokesperson said, however, that Atmar has sent two representatives in his place because of prior commitments.

Mohammad Karim Khalili, the head of government-appointed High Peace Council, two former governors, Atta Mohammad Noor and Mohammad Ismail, and the second deputy to the Afghan chief executive, Mohammad Mohaqiq, will also take part in Saturday’s meeting.

“This is a high policy peace conference designed to give peace a chance. We stand for peace in Afghanistan and the time has come to hear solutions for peace, not war,” said Maria Sultan of the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI), which is an organizer of Saturday’s conference.

She emphasized the conference is in line with Pakistan’s official policy that it does not support a single faction in the conflict-torn country and “all Afghan stakeholders must be the final decision makers and each are equally important.”

Afghan officials have long accused Pakistan of sheltering leaders of the Taliban and supporting them in orchestrating insurgent attacks, charges Islamabad rejects.

Pakistani envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, told a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan earlier this week that Islamabad will continue to play “whatever role it can to help promote a political settlement that can end the suffering of the Afghan people.

The United States has held six rounds of direct peace negotiations with the Taliban and both sides are preparing to meet again later this month in Qatar to further the discussions.

But the Afghan government is not part of the dialogue because the insurgent group is opposed to holding any talks with it until American and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

Russia also has hosted two intra-Afghan meetings in recent months where opposition politicians directly interacted with Taliban envoys but those discussions also excluded the Ghani government.

 

 

Related Stories

This photo released by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Qatari, U.S. and Taliban officials conferring in an undisclosed place in Doha, Feb. 25, 2019, ahead of the latest round of talks with the insurgents aimed at ending the Afghan war.
South & Central Asia
Russia, US, China Aim to Cajole Taliban into Inter-Afghan Talks
Russia, the United States and China will this week try to press Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents to hold talks with Afghan politicians and civilians, an important step in a process aimed at ending the Afghan war.Representatives of the three countries will meet Thursday in Moscow hoping to accelerate the pace of talks with the Taliban, days after the collapse of a meeting, aimed at bringing together rival Afghan sides, laid bare tensions that have hampered moves toward formal…
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a live TV broadcast at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 28, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Qatar: Afghan-to-Afghan Talks Postponed Indefinitely
A first round of Afghan-to-Afghan peace talks that would have seen Taliban and government officials sit together for the first time were postponed indefinitely Thursday after a falling out over who should attend.Sultan Barakat, director of Qatar’s Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, the organization sponsoring the talks, tweeted news of the postponement, saying “this is unfortunately necessary to further build consensus as to who should participate in the…
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by his spy chief (Left), held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Oct. 1, 2017. Courtesy Afghan Presidential Palace)
East Asia
Pakistan’s Army Chief Concludes 'Constructive' Afghan Talks
Pakistan’s military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held “candid and “constructive" talks with Afghan leaders on bilateral relations and ways to enhance mutual cooperation to fight terrorism.Accompanied by the chief of Pakistani spy agency, ISI, the general met Sunday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul.  The Afghan defense minister and the national security advisor among others assisted Ghani in the discussions,…
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
October 01, 2017
Participants of the conference on Afghanistan including representatives of the Afghan authorities and the Taliban speak to journalists in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2018.
Europe
Russia Hosts Afghan Talks, Highlighting Growing Role
Russia hosted a group of Afghan government-linked envoys along with their Taliban rivals Friday, as the Kremlin waded into efforts to end a 17-year conflict where Western efforts have repeatedly failed."Russia stands for preserving the one and undivided Afghanistan, in which all of the ethnic groups that inhabit this country would live side by side peacefully and happily," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a statement opening the talks in Moscow."I am…
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
November 09, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul