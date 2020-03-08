South & Central Asia

Afghan Provincial Council Member Killed in Kabul Gun Attack

By RFE/RL
March 08, 2020 12:29 PM
FILE - Foreign security personnel and Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 6, 2020.

Unidentified gunman have killed a local provincial council member and two of his bodyguards in a Sunday attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

A Kabul police spokesman said Logar Province council member Naser Ghairat and two bodyguards were killed in the attack and a third bodyguard was injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after at least 32 civilians were killed and 180 injured by two gunmen who attacked a ceremony in Kabul marking the anniversary of the death of Shi'ite political leader Abdul Ali Mazari.

Mazari was killed by the Taliban in 1995.

The Islamic State extremist organization claimed responsibility for the March 6 attack.

Most of the victims in that attack were ethnic Hazara.

On March 7, Karim Khalili, a former Afghan vice president and chairman of the High Peace Council, said the such attacks were aimed at the "political and social cleansing" of an ethnic minority.

It was the third consecutive year the Mazari commemoration has come under attack.

