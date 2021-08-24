South & Central Asia

Afghan Women Report Some Harassment as Taliban Promise Security

By Ayesha Tanzeem
August 24, 2021 03:38 PM
Burqa clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021 following the Taliban's military takeover of the…
Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of the country.

ISLAMABAD - Female schoolteachers and other employed women in two provinces of Afghanistan are reporting harassment by Taliban fighters even as a Taliban spokesman Tuesday promised that the group is forming a policy to keep women secure. 

Women in Takhar province, in the country's northeast, and Kabul province tell VOA that there are new restrictions concerning how they dress and work.  

"Taliban are very aggressive with women here. They want women to wear chadari," a female teacher in Takhar told VOA. A chadari is a full body covering that has small holes to see through. 

The teacher explained that the Taliban in the province were so strict that they did not even allow women to wear a black burqa, a long black gown with a scarf that covers the head and face. In addition, they want women to go out of the house with a "mahram," a man from whom a woman does not need to hide her face. In conservative Islamic thought, mahram can include a limited number of close male relatives such as fathers, husbands or brothers.  

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday,…
FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021.

"Women have a lot of problems here. Everyone needs to go outside for something, and you cannot have a mahram (close male relative) with you at all times," she said.   

She said Taliban have already barred teachers from teaching students of the opposite sex. 

"They also ordered that the male and female students must be separated. And they changed the education curriculum," she said.  

The changes in curriculum removed cultural and sports-related subjects and added more Islamist teachings, such as the study of the Quran and the life of the Prophet Muhammad, even though those subjects were already part of the curriculum prior to the Taliban takeover. 

In Kabul, the Taliban told the female staff of at least one hospital to separate their workplaces from men or stay at home. 

A female VOA reporter who went out of the house wearing a burqa was told by Taliban to cover her face as well. 

On Tuesday in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group's fighters were "not trained to talk to women." 

"That is why we are asking women to stay home for the time being, but they will keep receiving salaries. As soon as we have a full system in place, women can return to work," he said. He was speaking in particular about women working in government offices and ministries. 

Young Afghan women exile in India take part in an anti-Taliban demonstration in New Delhi on August 23, 2021, demanding…
Young Afghan women exiled in India take part in an anti-Taliban demonstration in New Delhi on August 23, 2021.

When pressed by a female journalist who was worried about her safety, Mujahid said she need not worry. 

"You are civilians. There is no crime being a journalist. You have nothing to fear. You can go back to your province and work," he said. 

He acknowledged that there may have been sporadic incidents of violence or harassment and promised to investigate them. 

The Taliban have been trying to present a relatively moderate face to the world to gain international legitimacy. Women, and especially younger women, say they have heard their families' stories about the Taliban's last government in the 1990s — when women were beaten for not covering themselves properly, and girls were not allowed to go to school — making it difficult for them to take the Taliban's words at face value.   
 

Related Stories

A person holds a placard reading "Solidarity with women in Afghanistan" during a protest against support for the Taliban, in front of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
US, EU, Others Press Taliban on Rights of Women, Girls
Appeal comes amid concerns Taliban may reimpose draconian restrictions on women
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 01:09 PM
In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Vow to Respect Women's Rights 'Within Islamic Law'
The insurgent group stunned the world over the weekend when it retook power in Kabul, the national capital, having seized control in vast areas of the Afghanistan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 08:54 AM
Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghan Women Forced from Banking Jobs as Taliban Take Control
Gunmen escorted women to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 12:39 PM
FILE - Afghan women attend an event to mark International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Extremism Watch
Taliban Impose New Restrictions on Women, Media In Afghanistan’s North
Taliban militants in Afghan areas under their control have ordered women to wear hijab and forced local radio stations to broadcast their propaganda amid US troop pullout
Default Author Profile
By Gul Rahim Niazman
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 01:03 PM
Ayesha Tanzeem
By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Airbnb to Offer Free Lodging for 20,000 Afghan Refugees 

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Rights Advocates Urge UN to Hold Taliban Accountable for Crimes in Afghanistan 

A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in…
Europe

Turkey Rebuffs Europe's Call to Host Afghan Refugees

Young men who say they deserted the Afghan military and fled to Turkey through Iran stand in the countryside in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province in eastern Turkey, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Can Taliban Turn From Insurgency to Governing?

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Amid Fear, Criticism, Taliban Want International Recognition of 'Representative' Rule

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul,…