South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Flash Floods Kill 160, Search for Bodies Continues

By Reuters
August 29, 2020 04:10 PM
People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad…
FILE - People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan, Aug. 27, 2020.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Rescuers in Afghanistan continued to search amid mud and rubble for missing people Saturday after flash flooding this week killed around 160 people and washed away homes across the country, officials said.

Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country's north, were affected by floods, according to the Ministry for Disaster Management.

In Parwan, just north of the capital, Kabul, 116 people were killed and more than 120 injured, with 15 people still missing, national and local officials said.

"Rescue teams are still in the area and searching for the missing bodies," said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for Parwan's governor.

Flash flooding hit Parwan early Wednesday, washing away homes and buildings. Local police spokesman Salim Noori said that residents in the worst-affected areas were mostly farmers and informal workers who were already struggling financially and that police were appealing for donations of blood for the many injured.

The Ministry of Defense said that Afghan security forces were assisting in recovery efforts and distributing aid. The forces have also been dealing with rising violence from the insurgent Taliban as the start of peace talks in Doha hit delays.

NATO said that its forces were also supporting the Afghan military and had flown food, water and blankets to the area earlier in the week.

Related Stories

A villager reacts next to his destroyed house as rescuers search for bodies after a flash flood affected the area at Sayrah-e…
South & Central Asia
Flash Floods Kill More than 70 in Afghanistan    
Rescuers try to dig out dead and injured from rubble of collapsed houses
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:52
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage