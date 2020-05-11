South & Central Asia

Afghans Claim to Have Captured Top IS Commanders

By Ayaz Gul
May 11, 2020 02:56 PM
An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Nov. 20, 2018. It is suspected the bombing could be the work of Islamic State’s Afghan branch, known as IS Khorasan Province or ISK-P.
FILE - An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the site of a bomb attack, suspected to be the work of Islamic State's Afghan branch, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 20, 2018.

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's intelligence agency claimed Monday it has captured three senior Islamic State commanders who were directing the terror group's operations in parts of Asia.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) identified one of the detainees as Afghan national Zia-ul-Haq, also known as Abu Omar Khorasani, saying he was the "Daesh (IS) leader for South and Far East Asia."

The statement used the Arabic acronym for the Middle East-based extremist group. It described the other two detainees as the heads of IS public relations and intelligence operations for South Asia.

The Afghan spy agency said information gleaned from recently detained IS operatives prompted Afghan security forces to undertake the counterterrorism raid in different parts of Kabul, capturing the three men. It did not say when the action was conducted.

Islamic State calls its regional affiliate IS Khorasan Province (ISKP), which has carried out terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Pakistan and surrounding countries.

NDS forces have carried out frequent raids in recent weeks against suspected IS cells in the Afghan capital. One of the raids last month resulted in the arrest of a central ISK-P leader, Abdullah Orakzai, also known as Aslam Farooqi, along with 19 of his associates.

ISK-P bases in Afghanistan continue to pose a key security challenge to local forces and counterterrorism operations the United States is undertaking in the country.

Washington has recently signed a landmark peace-building deal with the Taliban insurgency, hoping an end to decades of hostilities would help unite all Afghan factions to fight IS and prevent it from establishing strong bases in the country to launch transnational terrorist attacks. 
 

Related Stories

FILE- Afghan security forces take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Laghman province, Afghanistan, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Parwiz
South & Central Asia
Taliban Attack Kills 6 Afghan Army Men
Defense ministry statement says Afghan forces repulsed attack in Alishing district and caused Taliban heavy casualties, but government source says at least 10 Afghan army Humvees were also destroyed
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:08
Map of Grishk, Helmand province, Afghanistan
South & Central Asia
Taliban Claim Attack on Afghan Army Base   
While this is the first time in weeks that Taliban have directly claimed an attack, several reports suggest Taliban violence increased in March and April of this year
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 09:45
FILE - U.S. soldiers load onto a Chinook helicopter to head out on a mission in Afghanistan, Jan. 15, 2019.
South & Central Asia
US Troop Reduction Plan on Track in Afghanistan
 The military drawdown is part of a US-Taliban peace-building agreement signed in late February
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 11:57
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage