South & Central Asia

Armenia Mourns Karabakh War Victims

By AFP
December 19, 2020 04:58 AM
A view shows a military cemetery on the eve of nationwide mourning in Yerevan
A view of Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of the Armenian nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 18, 2020.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Armenia on Saturday began three days of mourning for the victims of clashes with Azerbaijan as the opposition kept up pressure on the country's leader to resign over the handling of the conflict.

More than 5,000 people including civilians were killed in Armenia and Azerbaijan when clashes erupted between the ex-Soviet enemies in late September over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The war ended in November with a Moscow-brokered peace agreement that saw the Armenians cede swathes of territory to Azerbaijan, which has been backed by close ally Turkey.

The deal sparked fury in Armenia, with the opposition urging Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

On the first day of the national mourning on Saturday, Pashinyan was expected to lead a procession to a memorial complex in the capital Yerevan where victims of the conflict are buried.

The opposition planned to hold a separate march later in the day. Pashinyan's critics have called on supporters to stage a national strike, starting Tuesday.

"The entire nation has been through and is going through a nightmare," Pashinyan said in a video address ahead of the memorial march.

"Sometimes it seems that all of our dreams have been dashed and our optimism destroyed," he added.

The 45-year-old former newspaper editor was propelled to power in 2018 after he channeled widespread desire for change into a broad protest movement against corrupt post-Soviet elites.

But after six weeks of clashes with Azerbaijan, many have called Pashinyan a "traitor" for agreeing to what they say is a humiliating deal with Azerbaijan. He has so far refused to step down.

As part of the peace deal Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeeping troops to Karabakh.

Moscow said on Friday that a Russian mine clearer was killed by a blast in Karabakh when an explosive went off earlier this week.

Related Stories

A view shows the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh…
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Says 4 Soldiers Killed Amid Cease-Fire Violations in Nagorno-Karabakh 
On Saturday, both Armenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations over heavy new fighting and new violations of the Russian-brokered cease-fire, which occurred in the southern Hadrut district 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 08:13 AM
Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Holds Military Parade to Mark Success in Nagorno-Karabakh War
Conflict ended with a Moscow-brokered truce that handed back several parts of region to Baku
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:13 AM
Azerbaijani soldier soldiers sit in a military truck on a road to their military tent camp, Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Says Nearly 3,000 Troops Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population reject Azerbaijani rule
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:41 AM
The monastery's abbot Father Hovhannes walks past a military vehicle of the Russian peacekeeping forces at the Dadivank, an…
South & Central Asia
Armenians Fear for Cultural, Religious Sites in Nagorno-Karabakh  
Despite presence of Russian peacekeepers, Armenians fear for fate of ancient Dadivank monastery and hundreds of other churches 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 01:43 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage