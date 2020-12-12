South & Central Asia

Armenians, Azerbaijan Trade Blame Over Breach of Peace Deal

By Associated Press
December 12, 2020 08:06 PM
TOPSHOT - People visit the graves of their relatives killed during the Karabakh conflict in Yerevan on December 12, 2020. -…
People visit the graves of relatives killed during the Karabakh conflict in Yerevan on Dec. 12, 2020. Separatist officials in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said three fighters were hurt in a skirmish with Azerbaijan, undermining a peace deal.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Armenian officials and Azerbaijan on Saturday accused each other of breaching a peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan's leader threatened to crush Armenian forces with an "iron fist."

The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace deal brokered by Russia on Nov. 10 that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands that were held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.

Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that wounded three local ethnic Armenian servicemen.

Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region to monitor the peace deal reported a violation of the cease-fire in the Gadrut region Friday. The report issued Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry didn't assign blame.

Later in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry also charged that the Azerbaijani army mounted an attack in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev blamed Armenia on Saturday for the new clashes and threatened to "break its head with an iron fist."

"Armenia shouldn't try to start it all over again," Aliyev said during a meeting with top diplomats from the United States and France who have tried to mediate the decades-old conflict. "It must be very cautious and not plan any military action. This time, we will fully destroy them. It mustn't be a secret to anyone."

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement late Saturday that its forces thwarted Armenian "provocations" and restored the cease-fire.

Armenian officials said the fighting raged near the villages of Hin Tager and Khtsaberd, the only settlements in the Gadrut region that are still controlled by Armenian forces. They noted that the two villages have been fully encircled by the Azerbaijani army, which controls the only road leading to them.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides, the Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept last month's peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and to facilitate the return of refugees.

Azerbaijan marked its victory with a military parade on Thursday that was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and involved more than 3,000 troops, dozens of military vehicles, and a flyby of combat aircraft.

The peace deal was a major shock for Armenians, triggering protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has refused to step down. He described the peace agreement as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from taking over all of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Stories

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Holds Military Parade to Mark Success in Nagorno-Karabakh War
Conflict ended with a Moscow-brokered truce that handed back several parts of region to Baku
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:13 AM
Azerbaijani soldier soldiers sit in a military truck on a road to their military tent camp, Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Says Nearly 3,000 Troops Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population reject Azerbaijani rule
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:41 AM
Azerbaijani soldiers wave national flags as they celebrate the transfer of the Lachin region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, Dec. 1, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Forces Enter Third District Under Nagorno-Karabakh Truce
Truce ended six weeks of fighting over breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 09:18 AM
The monastery's abbot Father Hovhannes walks past a military vehicle of the Russian peacekeeping forces at the Dadivank, an…
South & Central Asia
Armenians Fear for Cultural, Religious Sites in Nagorno-Karabakh  
Despite presence of Russian peacekeepers, Armenians fear for fate of ancient Dadivank monastery and hundreds of other churches 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 01:43 PM
