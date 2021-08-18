South & Central Asia

Australia Concedes Help Won’t Reach Some Former Afghan Staff

By Phil Mercer
August 18, 2021 03:59 AM
An Afghan Australian speaks with a relative in Kabul from Sydney
An Afghan Australian speaks with a relative in Kabul from Sydney, Aug. 17, 2021.

SYDNEY - Australia is sending troops and aircraft to Kabul on a rescue mission to evacuate its citizens and Afghans who worked alongside its military during the decades-long war.  

About 600 people will be flown out of Kabul if Australia’s rescue mission goes as planned, including up to 400 local employees. Reports Wednesday have said that an Australian military transport aircraft has landed in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, and then departed for a base in the Middle East. 

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded that Canberra won’t be able to help all Afghans who worked with and supported Australian troops, in the wake of the Taliban’s return to power.  

“I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can for those who have stood with us, as we have to this day. But I want to talk openly to veterans that despite our best efforts, I know that support won’t reach all that it should. On the ground events have overtaken many efforts, we wish it were different,” Morrison said.

FILE PHOTO: French President Macron meets Australian PM Morrison in Paris
French President Macron meets Australian PM Morrison in Paris, Aug. 9, 2021.

Officials in Canberra have said that they were considering offering humanitarian visas to prominent women and Afghan public servants who feared for their safety and may look to Australia for a safe haven.    

Speaking in the South Australian city of Adelaide, former Afghan interpreter Raz Mohammad, said urgent action was needed to help those trapped in Afghanistan.  

“It is just a matter of the (sic) time that we will get the news that there will be mass murdering happening here. Australia needs to increase the numbers of their humanitarian visas as the United States, Canada and some of the other European countries have announced,” Mohammad said.

Immigration officials in Canberra have also said that Afghan nationals in Australia would not be forced to return to Afghanistan when their temporary visas expire given the unstable situation in the country. 

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese says they should be allowed to stay in Australia permanently. 

“We need to give them the certainty of Australian citizenship on a permanent basis,” Albanese said. 

Australia has resettled more than 1,800 Afghan interpreters and other staff since 2013.   

In November 2001, Australia joined the United States and its allies to remove the Taliban from power in Afghanistan.    

More than 26,000 Australian soldiers served during the long conflict, and 41 died.  

It was Australia’s longest war.  

Related Stories

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton addresses media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia Thursday, Oct. 17,…
South & Central Asia
Australia Says Last Troops Withdrawn From Afghanistan
Australia had deployed 39,000 troops over the past 20 years
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 01:13 AM
FILE - Australian troops stand at attention during a ceremony at Camp Armadillo in Afghanistan's in Helmand province, April 25, 2008.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Urged to Rescue Former Interpreters in Afghanistan
Officials say they are fast-tracking visas for former translators, who face danger from Taliban militants
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 04:04 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Australia Concedes Help Won’t Reach Some Former Afghan Staff

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, April 27, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Biden's Vow to Airlift Afghan Allies Meets Ticking Clock, Risky Rescue

Handout photo of U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting on the situation in Kabul
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Rapid Advance of Taliban in Afghanistan ‘Shocking’ to US Veterans

US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to…
South & Central Asia

Frustration, Fear Among US Allies Scrambling to Leave Afghanistan

French Special Forces Soldiers stand guard near a military plane at airport in Kabul on August 17, 2021, as they arrive to…
South & Central Asia

Reporter's Diary: A Rush to Exit Kabul

People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES…