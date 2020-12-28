South & Central Asia

Bangladesh Begins Relocating 2nd Group of About 1,000 Rohingya Refugees

By VOA News
December 28, 2020 07:08 AM
FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees are seen aboard a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island, Bangladesh
File: Rohingya refugees are seen aboard a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is going ahead Monday with plans to move a second group of Rohingya refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, although rights activists have voices strong opposition about the transfer.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said about 1,000 refugees will be relocated to what he called a "beautiful resort."

Momen maintained that the island was "100 times better" than the camps where the refugees are presently housed, and that they had "appealed" to be taken to Bhashan Char.

But the refugees themselves and humanitarian workers have said that some of the Rohingya had been coerced to accept going there.

Earlier this month, the first group of more than 1,600 Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were taken to low-lying Bhashan Char island.

International and local humanitarian agencies, as well as rights groups, have objected to the move, saying the island, which is several hours away from the mainland by boat, is flood-prone, subject to frequent cyclones and could be submerged during a high tide.

Bhashan Char emerged from the sea 20 years ago and has never been inhabited.

More than 730,000 Rohingya have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar's northern Rakhine state for neighboring Bangladesh after attacks by Rohingya militants against state security forces in August 2017 led to brutal military “clearance operations” that the U.N. said was tantamount to “ethnic cleansing.”

Myanmar has repeatedly denied the ethnic cleansing charge, saying its troops targeted Rohingya militants.

