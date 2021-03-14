South & Central Asia

Bangladesh: Investigation Opened After Accusations of Torture Against Cartoonist

By Agence France-Presse
March 14, 2021 03:30 PM
Activists hold placards during a demonstration demanding the repeal of the Digital Security Act, in Dhaka on February 27, 2021…
FILE - Activists hold placards during a demonstration demanding the repeal of the Digital Security Act, in Dhaka, Feb. 27, 2021, following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH - A Bangladesh court on Sunday ordered the opening of an investigation of accusations by a cartoonist of torture by police under the Digital Security Act, his lawyer said.

Ahmed Kabir Kishore, 45, was arrested in May 2020 under a controversial charge of carrying out anti-state activities and spreading rumors. He was jailed for several months.

The well-known cartoonist won bail from the High Court two weeks ago after an outcry surrounding the February prison death of Mushtaq Ahmed, a writer arrested under the same law.

Kishore claimed that he and Ahmed were being held in the same prison and that the writer was also tortured by strangers, which the authorities categorically deny.

Kishore filed a petition in a Dhaka court on Wednesday, claiming he was beaten and severely slapped by more than a dozen strangers who kidnapped him on May 2 and held him for nearly three days.

He said the men questioned him about cartoons he drew mocking a powerful businessman close to the government, and a series of cartoons criticizing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, the strangers then handed him over to an elite police unit.

The court also ordered a specialized investigative service of the police "to investigate the alleged torture and submit a report by April 15," the cartoonist's lawyer, Jyotirmoy Barua, told AFP.

The lawyer also said the court ordered three doctors from a Dhaka hospital to examine Kishore and added that Kishore underwent surgery Saturday on his right ear for injuries he allegedly sustained when he was beaten.

Ahmed's death in prison sparked several days of protests against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Protesters also called for the repeal of digital laws, which they say are used to quell dissent.  

The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have all expressed concern over the harshness of these laws.

Related Stories

Activists stand separated from the police with a barrier during a protest against Digital Security Act (DSA), in Dhaka on March…
South & Central Asia
Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Imprisoned Cartoonist
Ahmed Kabir Kishore has been charged under the Digital Security Act, which rights groups say stifles freedom of expression
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 07:18 PM
Bangladeshi students clash with police during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, March 1, 2021. About 300 student…
South & Central Asia
300 Activists Rally in Bangladesh to Denounce Prison Death
The protesters marched through the Dhaka University campus and Dhaka's streets toward the country’s Home Ministry to also demand the annulment of the digital security law
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 12:58 PM
Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the…
Press Freedom
Anger Brews Over Bangladesh Writer’s Prison Death
Protesters have called his death a "custodial murder" after he was denied bail six times in 10 months
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 02/27/2021 - 05:10 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage