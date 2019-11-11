South & Central Asia

  Blanket of Smog Covers India's Capital   

By VOA News
November 11, 2019 08:08 AM
A man uses his handkerchief to cover his face as he walks on a road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, Nov. 11, 2019.

A blanket of smog has once again enshrouded India's capital after a weekend of clearer air and  better weather. 

The morning air quality index Monday at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi was 497.

AQI between 301 and 500 is considered "hazardous" for all population groups.  It is not measured past 500.

Air quality is considered good when the AQI is below 50 and satisfactory when it is under 100.

The Press Trust of India is reporting the capital's AQI will be "severe" by Tuesday. 

New Delhi, ranked the world's most polluted city by Greenpeace and AirVisual, routinely gets more polluted at this time of the year. The air quality gets noticeably worse as winter approaches and farmers clear their fields by burning scrub. 

"We should stop stubble burning," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal.  "People are suffering immensely." 

FILE - A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself from air pollution on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, Nov. 4, 2019.

Drivers in the city of 20 million residents and 8.8 million registered motor vehicles have been asked to follow the odd-even road rationing plan until November 15. Under the plan, cars will only only drive on odd and even dates that correspond with the last digit of the license plate number. 

Environmental experts say to clean up its air,New Delhi needs permanent action to reduce the massive fleet of vehicles clogging its roads by scaling up public transportation. 

