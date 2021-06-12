Blasts on Buses in Western Kabul Kill at Least 7, Police Say

KABUL - Blasts hit two buses in western Kabul Saturday, killing at least seven people, according to police.



The explosions took place in a neighborhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.



Basir Mujahid, Kabul's police spokesman, added that six people also had been wounded in Saturday's blasts. Violence has been rising as foreign forces withdraw from the country by September 11, and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed.



It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.



The Hazara community has been the target of multiple attacks by the Islamic State terror group. In May, an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left about 80 people, mostly schoolgirls, dead.