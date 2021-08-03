South & Central Asia

Blinken, Ghani, Confirm US Commitment to Afghanistan in Call

By VOA News
August 03, 2021 01:55 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a briefing at the State Department, Monday, August 2, 2021, in Washington. …
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a briefing at the State Department, August 2, 2021, in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the American commitment to Afghanistan Tuesday during a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, they discussed the need to “accelerate peace negotiations” and achieve an “inclusive” political settlement that allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners.

Both leaders condemned recent Taliban attacks that have seen the group make strategic gains, including capturing nine of 10 districts in Helmand province.

On Tuesday Afghan forces, backed by the U.S., launched airstrikes on the Taliban to stave off the capture of the city Lashkar Gah. Should the city fall, it would be the first provincial capital to be taken over by the Taliban in years.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have also captured key border crossings with Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan.  The provincial capitals of Kandahar and Herat provinces are also reportedly under siege.

U.S. and NATO forces have completed more than 95% of their troop withdrawals, with 100% expected to be reached by Aug. 31.

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, told a security forum that neither side to the conflict can win militarily.

Related Stories

Afghan President: Worsening Security in Afghanistan Due to 'Abrupt' US Withdrawal
00:02:18
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghan President: Worsening Security in Afghanistan Due to 'Abrupt' US Withdrawal
Ashraf Ghani says he has a plan to bring the situation under control within 6 months
Default Author Profile
By Sayed Hasib Maududi
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 09:56 PM
The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, talks to VOA on Zoom, Aug. 2, 2021.
South & Central Asia
US Envoy: Afghanistan Will Become 'Pariah State' if Taliban Takes Country by Force
In an interview with VOA, Zalmay Khalilzad speaks about what responsibility Washington has for Afghanistan following troop departure and whether Taliban are already violating February agreement with US
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 04:19 PM
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the extraordinary meeting of the Parliament in Kabul, Aug. 2, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Ghani Announces Afghanistan Security Plan, Promises Improvements in 6 Months
President Ashraf Ghani says military will be responsible for defending strategic targets while police, under Interior Ministry, will defend cities and strategic district centers
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 01:53 PM
Afghan security personnel and Afghan militia fighting against Taliban, stand guard in Enjil district of Herat province on July…
South & Central Asia
Taliban Attack UN Compound in Afghanistan
For first time in 20 years, Taliban entered parts of Heart; local officials say they have pushed them back
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 11:40 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War