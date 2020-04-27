Bodies of 2 South Korean Trekkers Discovered in Nepal

The bodies of two South Korean trekkers who have been missing since being swamped by an avalanche in Nepal’s Himalayan mountains earlier this year have been found.

The two trekkers were part of a group that included two other South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides who were buried alive back in January. Authorities launched a search for the group after the disaster struck, but continuing avalanches and heavy snowfall made a proper search impossible.

Warmer weather has since thawed the snow and cleared the area, allowing the search to continue. The body of one of the Nepali guides was found last Friday, while another was found several days earlier. The search continues for the other two missing South Korean trekkers and the final Nepali guide.