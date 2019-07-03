South & Central Asia

Bomb Kills 5 Pakistani Troops in Disputed Kashmir

By Ayaz Gul
July 3, 2019 10:51 AM
Map of the Line of control, Kashmir
Map of the Line of control, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - A rare bombing in the Pakistan-administered part of the disputed Kashmir region has killed at least five soldiers and injured another.

A military statement said the deadly blast occurred a few meters from the Line of Control (LoC) that separates Pakistani and Indian portions of the divided Himalayan territory.

It noted that authorities were in the process of ascertaining the nature of the blast.

“The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating a bilateral cease-fire agreement and international rules,” the Pakistani army alleged in its statement. It did not elaborate further.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi to the allegations made by Islamabad.

Pakistani and Indian militaries routinely accuse each other of launching “unprovoked” cross-border attacks in violation of a 2002 mutual Kashmir cease-fire agreement. The skirmishes have killed scores of people on both sides, including civilians, almost rendering the cease-fire deal ineffective.

In February, the two rival countries came close to a war over a deadly suicide car bombing in Indian Kashmir that killed more than 40 security personnel.

New Delhi blamed a Pakistan-based militant group for plotting the attack. It carried out what it said were retaliatory airstrikes deep inside Pakistani territory on February 26 against alleged camps of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group India accused of carrying out the February 14 bombing.

A day later Islamabad responded with its own strikes in Indian Kashmir and shot down an Indian aircraft in the ensuing aerial dogfight and captured its pilot before returning him to New Delhi two days later.

The clash reportedly provoked India to mobilize its nuclear-capable missiles for a large action against Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to take countermeasures to respond to any possible Indian attack.

Intervention by the U.S. and other major powers, however, brought the two countries back from the brink of what would have been a third war over Kashmir.

Related Stories

In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, a security officer frisks a Kashmiri at a temporary checkpoint in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.
South & Central Asia
Kashmir Group Seeks UN Probe Into Torture by India Troops
A prominent rights group in Indian-controlled Kashmir is advocating for the United Nations to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate what it calls the endemic use of torture by government forces amid a decades-long anti-India uprising in the disputed region. The Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society on Monday released a detailed report saying India is using torture as a "matter of policy" and "instrument of control" in Kashmir, where rebels have been fighting…
A Kashmiri man whose eyes were injured with pellets during a clash with Indian security forces in south Kashmir arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, India, May 29, 2019.
South & Central Asia
One Dead, Dozens Hurt as Indian Troops Fire During Kashmir Protests
Indian troops fired live rounds during protests at two places in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 50, police and an eyewitness said.A senior police officer told Reuters a civilian, Sajjad Ahmad Parray, died after Indian troops fired ammunition, including live rounds and metal pellets, in Pinjoora, a village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district."At least 20 including two girls received pellet injuries, some of them in…
Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, a journalist and the publisher of the Urdu-language newspaper Daily Afaaq, leaves after a court granted him bail, in Srinagar, June 25, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Police Arrest Newspaper Publisher in Midnight Raid in Indian Kashmir
Police arrested Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, a journalist and the publisher of the Urdu-language newspaper Daily Afaaqt, in a midnight raid over a decades-old case, highlighting the difficulties facing media in the region
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 25, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul