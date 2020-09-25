South & Central Asia

Cambodia Allocates $1.2 Billion to Bolster Economy

By Luke Hunt
September 25, 2020 05:48 AM
Cambodian garment factory workers ride on the back of a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Sept…
Cambodian garment factory workers ride on the back of a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sept. 22, 2020.

The Cambodian government has allocated $1.2 billion to bolster an economy struggling with the withdrawal of some European trade perks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under its Everything But Arms policy, the European Union grants tariff-free access for goods from developing countries that meet international standards on democracy.

But a ban on the main opposition party from contesting the 2018 election upset the EU – Cambodia’s largest export market – prompting the withdrawal and an initial cost to business of about $130 million.

Phen Kosal has worked at the Hung Wah garment factory for last six years. She said the EBA policy was having a dreadful impact on business amid layoffs, loss of overtime and reduced hours.

She said she is now begging for government help. She is also in debt with the banks and finance institutions and added that this was why she was desperately seeking aid.

Hardest hit is the $7 billion garment industry, where about 700,000 workers earn $190 a month producing for big brands such as Levi Strauss and Adidas.

The Garment Manufacturers Association says the EU erred by withdrawing preferences on August 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that 450 factories have suspended work. It says another 83 have closed, hurting about 150,000 workers.

Athit Kong is president of the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Workers’ Democratic Union. He said the combination of EBA and the pandemic is costing jobs, and if the situation does not improve then big brands might look for other countries to produce their garments.

“I think the parties need to work together to maintain and to keep this benefit for the country, and especially for the workers,” he said.

But the plight of workers remains uncertain, and that is unlikely to change amid lost trade and the pandemic.

Related Stories

An airport construction site is seen in an area developed by China company Union Development Group at Botum Sakor in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, May 6, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
US Sanctions Chinese Company Developing Resort in Cambodia
Union Development Group cited for seizing land, displacing families for Dara Sakor Seashore Resort. Company and Cambodia deny allegations that project with airport, deepwater port is intended for future military use
Default Author Profile
By Men Kimseng
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 01:34 AM
Supporters of Rong Chhun, leader of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions hold placards during a protest in front of Phnom Penh…
East Asia Pacific
UN Agency Condemns Cambodia's Repression of Human Rights Defenders
The UN human rights office says Cambodia's alleged measures mark a deepening of the government's intolerance toward dissent
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 02:34 PM
Cambodians Remember the Past With Death of Khmer Rouge Commandant
00:02:59
East Asia Pacific
Cambodians View Khmer Rouge Commandant Death as One Step Farther from Tragic Past
In charge of notorious S-21 extermination camp, Kaing Guek Eav – commonly known as comrade Duch – presided over killings of at least 16,000 people
Default Author Profile
By Luke Hunt
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 10:18 AM
FILE - Former Khmer Rouge prison chief Kaing Guek Eav, better known as Duch, stands in a courtroom during a pre-trial hearing, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dec. 5, 2008.
East Asia Pacific
Death of Khmer Rouge Commandant Elicits Mixed Feelings
Kaing Guek Eav, known as Duch, died on Sept. 2, while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity and the deaths of more than 16,000 people
Default Author Profile
By Luke Hunt
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 10:58 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Luke Hunt

Child Marriage