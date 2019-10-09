South & Central Asia

Case of Pakistani Who Helped CIA Track Bin Laden Adjourned

By Associated Press
October 9, 2019 08:12 AM
Dr. Shakil Afridi
Dr Shakil Afridi who was sentenced to 33 years in 2012 for helping the United States track down Osama bin Laden.

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - A Pakistani court has given the prosecution two weeks to prepare a response to the appeal by convicted Pakistani physician who ran a fake vaccination campaign in the country to help CIA confirm Osama bin Laden's whereabouts.

Wednesday's adjournment was the first following a petition from Dr Shakil Afridi, who was sentenced to 33 years in 2012 by a tribal court on charges of funding a domestic militant group and treating its members.

That case is separate from the doctor's alleged involvement with the CIA, for which Afridi was never formally charged.

Pakistan was outraged over being kept in the dark ahead of the May 2011 Navy SEALs operation that killed the al-Qaida mastermind. Washington has demanded Afridi's release but Islamabad has resisted the demand, saying he violated Pakistani law.

Related Stories

FILE - Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal briefs journalists in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 4, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Pakistan: No Deal With US Over Doctor Who Helped Track Bin Laden
Pakistan denied reports Thursday that it is secretly negotiating a deal for the release and handover to the United States of an imprisoned doctor who helped the CIA hunt down and kill al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden in 2011.Shakil Afridi, the Pakistani doctor in question, led a fake hepatitis B vaccination campaign to collect genetic samples of the bin Laden family. The move assisted the U.S. military in tracking down the terror mastermind in the town of Abbottabad deep inside…
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:12
A policeman walks past Central Jail in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 24, 2012. Pakistani authorities have sentenced the doctor accused of helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden to 33 years in jail on charges of treason, a move that drew angry condemnation f
East Asia Pacific
Pakistan Moves Doctor Who Helped US Find Bin Laden
Pakistani prison authorities have moved the jailed doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden, his attorney said Saturday, speculating it could be a prelude to his release.The continued imprisonment of Dr. Shakil Afridi has long been a source of tension between Pakistan and the United States, which cut military aid over accusations Pakistan continues to shelter Taliban militants fighting U.S. and Afghan soldiers across the border in Afghanistan.A…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl