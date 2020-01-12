South & Central Asia

Chance to Vote Boosted Uzbeks’ Hopes Despite Limited Choices

By Navbahor Imamova
January 12, 2020 01:39 AM
A man reads election candidates posters during parliamentary election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan December 22, 2019. REUTERS…
A man reads election candidates posters during parliamentary election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 22, 2019.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN - The morning of Dec. 22, dawned cold but bright in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, as a morning snowfall gave way to afternoon light. For the first time since the death in 2016 of the country’s longtime strongman, Islam Karimov, voters went to the polls to choose a parliament and local councils.

For the first time also, they projected the heightened expectations of a much more mobilized and aware citizenry, despite their low opinion of the current crop of candidates for the so-far toothless legislature.

“Members of parliament have no trust or respect [from] the citizens because citizens don’t feel their impact,” said Kamil Fakhrutdinov, a blogger in the region of Kashkadarya. His Yakkabog24 focuses on once-forbidden socio-political issues.

Meaningful change

Three weeks after the election, it is apparent that something meaningful has changed in this Central Asian republic, even though the electoral process itself was flawed and the country remains an authoritarian regime.

Even this highly circumscribed election gave citizens and the media space to ask questions that would have been unthinkable just three years ago.

“We are not the same passive society we were three years ago,” Fakhrutdinov told VOA. “So those who want to represent us must know that they will have been gifted [with] a trust and charged with working for the people.”

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Since coming to power three years ago, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has announced a spate of reforms and changed some elements of this once brutal dictatorship. He has openly acknowledged the country’s legacy of torture and human rights abuses, removed from power the feared leader of the Uzbek security services, and dismissed dozens of national and local officials, including from the country’s coercive apparatus, such as the prosecutor’s office.

But Mirziyoyev’s hopeful words and modest actions have raised expectations sky-high, not just among international observers but, more important, among Uzbek citizens themselves. Uzbekistan is no democracy, but its citizens approached their first post-Karimov opportunity to cast votes with very real expectations for change.

Across the country, from Tashkent to regional cities like Namangan in the Fergana Valley, the process raised hopes that in the future Mirziyoyev might undertake bolder reforms and adopt enduring systemic changes. But the management of the Dec. 22 election also served to demonstrate the limits to the president’s reform agenda.

Five parties, little difference

The central problem for Mirziyoyev is that he aims to preserve the core elements of Uzbekistan’s political and economic system, and his own power, even as he opens greater space for rulers and ruled to interact. His government permitted five parties to contest seats, but all five were pro-presidential parties, chartered by the state and with proposed policies that varied not at all from Mirziyoyev’s and very little from one another’s.

No opposition parties, or opposition politicians in exile, were permitted to participate.

The Uzbek parliament itself has been historically weak. In interviews with members of the Mirziyoyev administration, as well as with the private sector, the most common criticism of parliamentarians was their lack of professionalism. Many fail to grasp even the basics of lawmaking and oversight.

That has been much on the minds of those who showed up at polling stations on voting day.

Namangan-based human rights defender Zohidjon Zakirov told VOA that voters in his region knew very little about parliamentary or local council elections, much less who was running or for what office. That sentiment was echoed in comments to VOA at polling stations.

To be sure, the voters were interested in the election. But few had illusions that meaningful changes could be expected from the candidates, who often seemed confused about why they were running, or what policies they would espouse should they win a seat.

Even so, the cynicism among the voters found expression in ways that, in themselves, suggested just how much has changed in Uzbekistan. For decades, the Uzbek media have been tightly controlled and a reliable mouthpiece of the state. But private journalists and bloggers found their voices in this contest. They asked tough questions of the candidates at state-organized debates.

In recent weeks, a humorous fake television advertisement, “As Much As We Can,” lampooned the electoral process, making fun of all five of the officially sanctioned parties by noting that they had simply promised to do “as much as we can.” The video and other commentary directly addressed the lack of substance and relevance in the political parties’ agendas.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), which monitored the election, issued an official statement emphasizing that while the vote “took place under improved legislation and with greater tolerance of independent voices,” it “did not yet demonstrate genuine competition and full respect of election day procedures.”

Still, it added, “The contesting parties presented their political platforms and the media hosted debates, many aired live.” For a country that was among the world’s worst dictatorships just three years ago, that is notable progress that will raise citizen expectations all the more.

Related Stories

FILE - An Uzbek woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, March 29, 2015. No Uzbek election has ever been rated as “democratic.”
South & Central Asia
Elections to Test Uzbekistan's Commitment to Democratic Reform
At stake in the December 22 poll is the makeup of the biggest parliament in Central Asia
Navbahor Imamova
By Navbahor Imamova
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 12:51
FILE - A soldier stands in front of the national flag of Uzbekistan during an Independence Day celebration in Tashkent, Aug. 31, 2012.
South & Central Asia
Uzbekistan Faces Choice Between Closer Ties to US, Russia
US says it is committed to being a strategic partner through trade and investment
Navbahor Imamova
By Navbahor Imamova
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 18:01
FILE - President Trump and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at the White House, May 16, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Long-Closed Uzbekistan Opens Up to the World
For the first time in a generation, Tashkent has an outward-looking foreign policy.During its first 25 years of independence, Uzbekistan was a prickly neighbor, mired in disputes with its Central Asian neighbors and swinging from support to opposition and back again in its relations with the major powers. But the launch of economic reforms by a new leadership in 2017 shuffled the deck.Because Tashkent now needs stable external relations to implement…
Navbahor Imamova
By Navbahor Imamova
Sun, 11/25/2018 - 05:00
Students of the newly-opened Journalism and Mass Communications University of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, the country's capital city, in September 2018 (JMCUU)
South & Central Asia
Uzbekistan Reforms: Is the Media a Bellwether?
It’s been a dramatic two years since Shavkat Mirziyoyev became president of Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous nation. Many doubted he could bring change, since he was a byproduct of the deeply rooted authoritarian regime ruled for 27 years by his predecessor Islam Karimov. But Mirziyoyev introduced ambitious reforms, promising transformation in every sector. Supporters and critics alike hope these sprouts of change endure. A country of more than 33…
Navbahor Imamova
By Navbahor Imamova
Fri, 11/23/2018 - 00:05
Navbahor Imamova
Written By
Navbahor Imamova

Child Marriage