South & Central Asia

China, Pakistan Reject Biowarfare Development Collusion  

By Ayaz Gul
July 26, 2020 11:49 AM
FILE - An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in Wuhan, China, April 17, 2020.
FILE - An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in Wuhan, China, April 17, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China have refuted as “absurd” and “fabricated” media reports that the two close allies are jointly conducting secret research to develop biological weapons in breach of global treaties. 
 
An Australian publication, The Klaxon, alleged in its investigative report last week that Beijing and Islamabad have entered a covert three-year deal “to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities, including running several research projects related to the deadly agent anthrax.” 
 
The report quoted multiple intelligence sources as saying that China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology had “lent all financial material and scientific support” to set up the secret facility in Pakistan. "The Wuhan lab was providing “extensive training on manipulation of pathogens and bio-informatics” to Pakistani scientists “to help Pakistan develop its own virus collection database,” it said.  
 
“It is a politically motivated and fake story, composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources,” said a Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement issued Sunday. 
 
It insisted that “there is nothing secret” about the facility referred to in the report, saying the laboratory is being used for research and development on emerging health threats, surveillance and diseases outbreak investigation.  
 
The ministry noted that Pakistan has been “strictly” abiding by its international obligations and has been sharing information about the laboratory in question with states parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC). The international treaty forbids member nations from developing, producing and stockpiling biological agent or toxin. 
 
“The attempt to cast aspersions about the facility is particularly absurd against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for better preparedness in the areas of disease surveillance and control and international collaborations in that regard,” the Pakistani statement lamented. 
 
The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also denounced as “fabricated” the Australian media report.  
 
“It is totally irresponsible, vicious-intentioned to smear China and Sino-Pak relations. As a responsible nation, China always lives up to its obligations to BWC,” the diplomatic mission tweeted Sunday.  
 
Pakistan and China have traditionally maintained close political, economic and defense relations. The two neighboring countries have over the past six years further cemented bilateral ties, with Beijing investing billions of dollars in major infrastructure and energy development projects in Pakistan. 

Related Stories

A bus is guided out of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province, July 26, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Tight Security Presence outside US Consulate in Chengdu, China
China’s order to close consulate in Chengdu was issued Friday in retaliation for US order to close Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 07:15
Pakistan dam
VOA News on China
China's Investments in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir Seen as 'Blow' to India
India, which controls most of Kashmir and claims it in its entirety, has denounced the project as a violation of its territorial sovereignty
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 22:35
Chinese police officers form up in front of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 25, 2020.
USA
China Accuses US of Improperly Entering Houston Consulate
China's foreign ministry gave no details, but federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 09:45
A demonstrator reacts as he is detained by plainclothes policemen during a protest demanding to boycott China-made products in Ahmedabad
VOA News on China
With Eye on China, India Tightens Trade Rules
India has taken a series of measures aimed at Chinese investments following border tensions
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 05:51
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage