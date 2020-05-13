South & Central Asia

Clashes Erupt in Kashmir After Indian Troops' Fatal Shooting of Civilian

By Agence France-Presse
May 13, 2020 03:22 PM
India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard alongside a road in Srinagar May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Danish…
FILE - India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel stand guard alongside a road in Srinagar, May 6, 2020.

SRINAGAR, INDIA - Hundreds of angry demonstrators clashed with government forces Wednesday in Indian-administered Kashmir after soldiers shot dead a young man at a checkpoint, officials and locals said.

The man's death came amid heightened tensions in the restive Muslim-majority Himalayan region after New Delhi scrapped its semiautonomous status and imposed a curfew to quell unrest.

Mehrajuddin Peer Shah, 25, was driving his car when paramilitary soldiers shot him near a checkpoint on the outskirts of Srinagar, the disputed region's main city.

Police said Shah ignored signals to stop at two checkpoints "in suspicious conditions" before troops fired at the vehicle.

Shah was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, police added in a statement.

But Shah's father, Ghulam Nabi, rejected the police's claims and said his son was shot and killed in cold blood.

"Had soldiers fired at his vehicle while fleeing any checkpoint, his car would have got bullet marks," he told reporters in Srinagar.

Witnesses told AFP the young man had come out of his car to answer questions from soldiers at the checkpoint, then was shot as he got back into the vehicle.

'We want freedom!'

Civilians in Kashmir have been shot at checkpoints in the past, but this was the first such incident in several months.

It took place under a nationwide lockdown in India to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with thousands of soldiers and police deployed at checkpoints across the territory to limit public movement.

An inquiry into the shooting has begun, Kashmir's civil administration said.

As news of Shah's death spread in the local area, hundreds of residents took to the streets to hold anti-India protests, shouting, "Go, India, go back!" and "We want freedom!"

Masked demonstrators threw stones, and government forces fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to disperse the crowd.

Mobile phone services were also cut in the area as the clashes escalated.

At least two young women suffered eye injuries from metal pellets, a doctor at the city's main hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity. Officials have barred doctors from speaking to reporters.

The protest came a week after soldiers killed a top rebel commander in the southern Kashmir valley. Authorities cut mobile internet services then, but it was restored in most areas four days later.

Rebel groups, which enjoy popular support, have fought for decades for the region's independence or its merger with Pakistan.

The fighting has left tens of thousands dead since 1989, mostly civilians. India has more than 500,000 troops in Kashmir.

Related Stories

People gather after several militants, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo were killed in a gun battle with Indian soldiers, at Beighpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, May 6, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Kashmir Rebel Commander Killed in Shootout With Indian Forces
Riyaz Naikoo was the chief of operations of Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest separatist group in the disputed Himalayan region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:18
In this Jan. 30, 2020, photo, Kashmiri journalists browse the internet on their mobile phones inside the media center set up by…
Press Freedom
High-Speed Internet Ban Keeps Kashmir in Dark, Journalists Say
2G phone service and media arrests sign of ongoing press freedom crackdown in Kashmir, local journalists say
Niala Mohammad
By Niala Mohammad
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:11
FILE - An Indian soldier patrols along the India-Pakistan border in Akhnoor near Jammu, Aug. 14, 2019.
South & Central Asia
3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Renewed Kashmir Clashes
The flare-up comes amid a major offensive by India that has killed 22 militants in the past month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 09:11
President Masood Khan of Azad (independent) Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the official name Pakistan uses for the part of the divided region it administers. (Photo courtesy of the president)
South & Central Asia
Kashmiri Leader: COVID-19 Lowers Chances of Pakistan-India War
President Masood Khan of Pakistan-ruled Kashmir told VOA the pandemic has infected about 65 people in his reign but the situation on the India side is ‘dark and dismal’ 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 17:15
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage