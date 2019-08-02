South & Central Asia

Conjoined Bangladeshi Twins Separated by Hungarian Doctors

By Associated Press
August 2, 2019 11:55 AM
This handout photo received on Aug. 2 from the Action for Defenceless People Foundation shows conjoined Bangladeshi twins Rabeya and Rukaya during their visit to Budapest, in preparation for their their final separation surgery to be performed in Dhaka.
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Two Bangladeshi girls who were born conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a medical team led by 35 Hungarian doctors.

The 3-year-old sisters, Rabeya and Rukaya, were in a stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Friday at a military hospital in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.

The medical team of a Hungarian charity, Action for Defenceless People Foundation, was led by Dr. Andras Csokay.

The separation process dubbed "Operation Freedom" was a cooperative effort between doctors from both countries.

Three operations were needed to separate the girls.

The process began last year in Dhaka with the separation of the shared cerebral vein parts. Earlier this year, in Budapest, the twins were implanted with a special, Hungarian-designed system to expand their skin and soft tissue.   

 

