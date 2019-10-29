South & Central Asia

Delhi Hands Out Pink Tickets, Rolls Out Free Bus Travel for Women

By AFP
October 29, 2019 12:30 PM
Commuters wait to board a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in New Delhi on October 29, 2019, following a Delhi goverment travel…
Commuters wait to board a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in New Delhi on October 29, 2019, following a Delhi government travel scheme distributing free bus tickets for women safety and empowerment.

NEW DELHI - New Delhi rolled out free bus travel for women Tuesday in what the Indian capital's chief minister called an "historic step" for safety and female employment.

Female participation in the Indian workforce is among the lowest in the world, while violence against women in the world's second-most populous country is rife.

On Tuesday women were given pink tickets entitling them to free travel, with a message from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the back that said he hoped the move would empower them and their families.

Before, bus fares cost between 5 rupees (around seven US cents) and 25 rupees for vehicles with air conditioning, according to government data.

The safety of women in the Indian capital has been under the spotlight since the 2012 gang rape and murder of a female student on a bus that sparked major protests.

But Kejriwal said that from Tuesday, there would be 13,000 "marshalls" on buses to ensure safety for the 850,000 women who take the bus regularly in the chaotic megacity of 20 million people.

Sonia Rathore, 24, who works as an assistant at a firm in central Delhi said she was set to save around 2,000 rupees ($30) per month.

"Those women who don't earn more than 10,000 rupees or 15,000 rupees, this move will be very helpful for them," she told AFP on a bus in central Delhi.

"For me, I don't end up spending a lot on buses because I only use it occasionally. But for those who go to work regularly, this will make a positive difference," said Urmila Devi, a housewife.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the move a gimmick ahead of state elections in Delhi due in early 2020.

Related Stories

A rickshaw puller pedals past rows of auto-rickshaws and taxis parked during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian capital are facing problems as a large section of the public transport,…
South & Central Asia
Public Transport Drivers Strike in Delhi Over Higher Fines
The minister for road transport and highways says the increase in fines is needed to improve the appalling safety record of India's roads
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 12:00
Default Content Teaser
South & Central Asia
India Seeks Ways to Clean New Delhi's Dangerous Air Pollution
Default Author Profile
By Ritul Joshi
Sat, 03/23/2019 - 01:34
An Indian Air Force soldier drinks tea as he stands guard next to rifles during a break at the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, Dec. 26, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Indian Firefighters Battle Air Pollution in New Delhi
Indian authorities have ordered firefighters in the capital to sprinkle water from high-rise buildings to settle dust and stop garbage fires and have banned construction activity as hazardous air quality affects millions of people.New Delhi recorded one of the highest pollution levels of the year on Sunday with the air quality index, measuring sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide, touching 450.The air started improving Wednesday with an increase in wind…
Default Content Teaser
Silicon Valley & Technology
New Delhi Startup Develops Smartwatch for Women's Safety
Tina Trinh is a New York-based reporter for VOA News.
By Tina Trinh
Tue, 09/11/2018 - 21:46
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Child Marriage