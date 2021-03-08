South & Central Asia

Female Farmers Protest India’s Agricultural Laws

By VOA News
March 08, 2021 02:54 PM
Women activists from Mazdoor Sabha shout slogans on the occasion of International Women's Day as they demonstrate against the…
Women activists shout slogans on the occasion of International Women's Day as they demonstrate against India's recent agricultural reforms, in Amritsar on March 8, 2021.

In India, International Women’s Day has been marked by sit-ins and hunger strikes led by female farmers against the country’s new agricultural laws.

Nearly three-fourths of rural women in India who work full time work in farming, according to Oxfam India, making up a substantial share of India’s workforce. Local media reported that at least 40,000 women traveled to New Delhi this International Women’s Day to take part in the protests.

Throughout the country, women have played a leading role in the months-long protests. In Ghazipur, around 100 women wearing yellow scarves representing the colors of mustard fields participated in a sit-in, according to Reuters. At least 17 of them engaged in a hunger strike.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the laws are an effort to modernize agriculture, for months now, they have been met with protests that gathered hundreds of thousands of farmers throughout the country. Farmers allege that the three new laws passed by the Indian Parliament in September would allow big companies to drive down crop prices.

In response to backlash, the Modi administration proposed an 18-month hold on the laws. Farmers, however, said they will not settle for anything less than a full repeal of such laws.

Indian farmers have been protesting at least since November. Agriculture makes up about 15% of the world’s fifth largest economy. It is also the primary source of livelihood for nearly 60% of the country’s population.

 

Related Stories

Farmers in Daryapur want the government to legalize a practice of offering price guarantees for crops.
South & Central Asia
North India Farmers Determined to Keep Fighting 'How Ever Long It Takes' Against New Laws
Legislation means more uncertainty for crop growers at a time when they face rising costs and stagnant incomes  
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 07:38 AM
Policemen detain activists of various organizations as they block a highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad, India, Feb. 6, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Indian Farmers Block Roads to Protest New Laws
The spiraling protests, now in their third month, are attracting international attention
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 07:36 AM
Singer Rihanna holds the President's award trophy onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S.
South & Central Asia
With One Tweet, Rihanna Puts India Farmers' Protests in Global Spotlight
India condemned 'international meddling' as 'irresponsible'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 02:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage