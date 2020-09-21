South & Central Asia

Government Airstrikes Kill at Least 24 in Afghanistan, Witnesses Say

By VOA News
September 21, 2020 04:59 AM
Kunduz province map
Kunduz province map

In Afghanistan on Sunday, relatives of victims and witnesses told the Associated Press that government airstrikes in the northern part of the country killed at least 24 people, including children, and wounded six others.

Two witnesses contacted by the Associated Press news agency said most of those killed in Saturday's airstrikes, which hit the village of Sayed Ramazan in Kunduz province, were civilians.

"This is the shell of the bomb,” said Khan Mohammad, a relative of the victims, indicating spent munitions. “Seven children were at the corner of the house where the bomb was dropped.”

Villagers said the first airstrike targeted a house belonging to a Taliban fighter.

"If you (the government) want to make peace, why you are dropping bombs?” asked Mozafer Khan, a relative of the victims. “Because of one Taliban they have killed 20 (civilian) people."

The airstrikes came as government and Taliban negotiators are meeting for the first time in Qatar to end the decades-long war and conflict in Afghanistan and settle the future of the country.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes killed 30 Taliban fighters and an investigation was underway into allegations that civilians were among those killed.

The village of Sayed Ramazan is in Khanabad district, which is controlled by the Taliban.

A spokesperson for the group condemned the airstrikes and said the Taliban was not conducting any military operations in the area at the time of the airstrikes.

The United Nations has strongly condemned both sides in Afghanistan’s conflict for the killing of civilians.  

Related Stories

U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
South & Central Asia
CENTCOM: US Cutting Troop Levels in Afghanistan to 4,500  
CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie also announced that the number of US forces in Iraq will go down to 3,000 this month  
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 08:03 AM
Afghanistan: Remaining Prisoners Released, Talks to Start Within Days
00:01:55
Extremism Watch
Afghanistan: Remaining Prisoners Released, Talks to Start Within Days
Prisoner release was last hurdle in the way of starting intra-Afghan talks
Default Author Profile
By Hikmat Sorosh
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 03:34 PM
Afghanistan: Measures in Place to Curb Drug Use in Police
00:02:28
Extremism Watch
Afghanistan: Measures in Place to Curb Drug Use in Police
Afghan government said Saturday that it has taken necessary measures to curb the use of drugs in the police forces amid a newly published report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction saying that half of the police forces in the southern provinces used drugs
Default Author Profile
By Mumtaz Baheer
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 07:34 PM
People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad…
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan Flash Floods Kill 160, Search for Bodies Continues
Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country's north, were affected by floods, according to Ministry for Disaster Management
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 04:10 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage