South & Central Asia

Gunmen Assassinate 2 Female Afghan Judges in Kabul  

By Ayaz Gul
Updated January 17, 2021 06:45 AM
Relatives of the victims arrives at the site following gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court,…
Relatives of the victims arrive at the site where gunmen shot and killed two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court in Kabul on Jan. 17, 2021.

ISLAMABAD - Officials in Afghanistan said Sunday two female judges working for the Supreme Court were shot dead in the capital, Kabul, the latest victims of targeted killings in recent months. 
 
A court spokesman said the slain judges were on their way to work in the morning when unknown assailants ambushed and fired on their official vehicle.  
 
The city police confirmed a third female judge and the women’s driver were also wounded in the attack, saying an investigation is underway. 
 
No one immediately took responsibility for the deadly ambush. A spokesman for the Taliban insurgency denied its involvement. 

Afghan officials say currently there are more than 250 women judges in the country and nearly 400 female prosecutors. 
 
Sunday’s violence is the latest in a string of mostly unclaimed assassinations targeting officials, politicians, prosecutors, doctors, journalists and civil society activists mostly in and around Kabul. 
 
President Ashraf Ghani condemned the assassination of female judges, but he again blamed the Taliban for being behind the targeted killing spree. While reiterating his call for the insurgents to declare a ceasefire, the Afghan leader stressed that “violence and terrorism” are not the way to resolve issues. 
 
For its part, the Taliban accuses the Kabul government of plotting the targeted killings to defame the group and subvert peace talks between the two adversaries, brokered by the United States. 
 
Some of the attacks have been claimed by Islamic State militants operating in the country. 
 
The intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which began last September in Qatar, have so far not made any significant progress.  
 
The dialogue is a crucial outcome of the February 2020 agreement the U.S. signed with the Taliban to promote a negotiated settlement to nearly two decades of Afghan war and bring home the remaining American troops. 
 
Washington announced last Friday it had cut U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500 as part of the deal, which requires all American and NATO-led troops to leave the country by May 2021. 
 
In return, the Taliban has given counterterrorism security guarantees and pledged to negotiate a permanent ceasefire as well as a political power-sharing understanding with the Afghan government through the ongoing talks.  
 

Related Stories

For Undocumented Afghan Migrants in Turkey, Life is Hard but Better
00:02:14
Europe
For Undocumented Afghan Migrants in Turkey, Life is Hard but Better
Millions have arrived in the country as a way station in their effort to migrate to Europe
Default Author Profile
By Hilmi Hacaloglu
Sun, 01/17/2021 - 12:22 AM
FILE - A U.S. soldier keeps watch at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan.
South & Central Asia
As Ordered by Trump, US Down to 2,500 Troops in Afghanistan
Drawdown appears to violate last-minute congressional prohibition
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 10:18 AM
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Jan 13, 2021 (courtesy Afghan presidential office).
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan, India Discuss Counterterror Cooperation, Peace Efforts 
India’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, traveled to Kabul on Wednesday for talks  
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 01:54 PM
FILE- in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State militants either arrested or surrounded to the Afghan government are…
Extremism Watch
Iran’s Suggestion of Using Shiite Fighters in Afghanistan Seen as Risky
Allowing Fatemiyoun Brigade to fight terrorism in Afghanistan could incite more tension in conflict-ridden country, observers say  
Default Author Profile
By Roshan Noorzai
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 09:37 PM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage