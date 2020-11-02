Gunmen, Firing, Chaos at Kabul University

ISLAMABAD - Several gunmen entered Kabul university Monday morning and opened fire, creating chaos and a mass exodus from the university as students and faculty tried to escape. A video uploaded to Twitter by Afghan TV channel Tolo news shows confusion and students running as gun shots are heard in the background.

“My students and I tried to leave the university. The situation was very tense. Everyone was running,” said one professor who did not want to be named.

Security forces soon surrounded the area and cordoned it off. Several armored security vehicles could be seen outside the university. Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the ministry of interior, said the security forces were combing the university but moving slowly to avoid civilian casualties.

Eyewitnesses said they saw several gunmen open fire on students inside the campus. The ministry of interior confirmed that eight people were wounded.

Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 2, 2020. Gunfire erupted at the university in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said.

Most students, staff, and faculty members were evacuated, according to Hamed Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education. Security personnel were seen distributing water to those who escaped and helping the wounded into ambulances. Obaidi said the shots were heard near the schools of law and political science.

However, Tolo news shared videos from some students who said the gunmen were still inside the compound.

In one of the videos, a student described how he was rushed out from the playground.

“We were playing football . . . when we heard gun shots. Meanwhile, police came and told us to run since there was an attack,” the student Safiullah said.

Afghan Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.

While the reason for the attack is not clear, today was the inauguration of an Afghan-Iran book exhibition at the university. Several senior Afghan officials and Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan was expected to be there. It was not clear whether any officials were on campus at the time of the attack.