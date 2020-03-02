South & Central Asia

Hanging of Delhi Bus Rapists Postponed Indefinitely

By Agence France-Presse
March 02, 2020 09:30 AM
A Delhi police van carrying the accused in a gang rape of a 23-year-old woman enters a district court in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2013.
FILE - A Delhi police van carrying the accused in a gang rape of a 23-year-old woman enters a district court in New Delhi, India, Jan. 24, 2013.

NEW DELHI - The execution of four men convicted of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a student on a New Delhi bus in 2012 was indefinitely postponed by a court Monday.

The special court last month ruled the men were to be hanged Tuesday, but postponed the execution after one of them filed a mercy plea — the last remedy for death row convicts in India — to the president.

"The execution has been deferred till further notice," defense lawyer A.P. Singh told reporters outside the court in the capital.

Six people — five men and one juvenile — were charged with the attack on Jyoti Singh in a case that made headlines around the world and triggered massive nationwide protests.

One of the men, the suspected ringleader, allegedly committed suicide in his prison cell, while four others were convicted in 2013.

The juvenile was released after spending three years in a detention centre.

The Supreme Court upheld death sentences against the four men in 2017 and since then their executions have been stuck in a legal quagmire.

The hangings were initially due to be carried in January, but were postponed because some of the men still had legal options to appeal.

Monday's deferment was the third by the court.

"It's no one's fault. These are legal procedures," the victim's father Badrinath Singh said Monday.

"I am hopeful the next date will be final."

The 23-year-old student was attacked while returning home after watching a movie with a male friend in December 2012.

Her assailants took turns to rape and violate her with a metal rod as the bus drove around Delhi, before dumping her and her friend, who was beaten up, on the road.

She died of her injuries nearly a fortnight after the attack in a Singapore hospital where she had been flown for specialist treatment.

Tens of thousands of Indians took to the streets in protest, and the case led to a major overhaul of laws surrounding sexual assault.

It also spawned an award-winning documentary as well as a Netflix series.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Women hold placards and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with rape victims and to oppose violence against women in…
South & Central Asia
India Rape-Murder Victim's Relatives to Get Guns and Guards
The special provisions for the 23-year-old's brother and sister came as public anger grows about perceived police inaction in preventing and pursuing sexual assault cases across the country
AFP logo
By AFP
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:51
Uber's General Manager for Delhi region Gagan Bhatia speaks to the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Barkha Singh after being summoned by the commission in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
Uber Seeks Dismissal of Suit in Alleged India Rape
Uber asked a U.S. court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an alleged rape victim in India's capital, saying the ride-sharing company could not be held legally responsible for the driver's acts. The passenger, who reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi in early December, sued the online car service in a U.S. federal court in January, claiming the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures. In a filing late…
FILE - Indian students hold placards and shout slogans during a protest organized to create awareness of gender-based violence against women in Mumbai, Dec 10, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
Banned India Rape Documentary Shown in US
A rape documentary banned from airing in India received its U.S. premiere at a star-studded event that included actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto. The screening of “India's Daughter” at Baruch College began Monday with a vigil as Oscar-winner Streep lit about a dozen candles honoring the Indian medical student who died after being gang-raped on a bus in 2012. Organizers said about 650 people attended the event. “Tonight we light these…
Photo posted on Twitter of Raj Sheyte's fashion shoot evoking India rape scene.
East Asia Pacific
Parents of India Rape Victim Decry Fashion Shoot that Evokes Attack
Mumbai photographer Raj Shetye says he was merely trying to depict the plight of Indian women and denied attempting to depict the exact scene of the gang rape
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage