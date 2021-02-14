South & Central Asia

Himalayan Rescuers Recover More Bodies As Flash Flood Death Toll Rises to 50 

By Reuters
February 14, 2021 07:30 AM
Members of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Fund carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris inside a tunnel during a rescue operation in Tapovan in Uttarakhand state, India, Feb. 14, 2021.
LUCKNOW, INDIA - Rescuers pulled out nine more bodies from the site of a flash flood in a Himalayan region of northern India on Sunday, a week after the disaster struck, bringing the death toll to 50 with more than 150 people still missing, officials said.

The flash flood in Uttarakhand state, triggered by what scientists said could have been a large avalanche of glacier ice, sent water, rocks and debris surging down the Dhauliganga river valley, destroying dams and bridges.

Rescuers are using heavy digging machinery in race to free dozens of dam construction workers trapped in an underground tunnel connected to a hydroelectric project being built by the government-owned National Thermal Power Corporation.

"We have not lost all hope yet. We hope to find more survivors," the top government official in the region, Swati Bhadoriya told Reuters.

Authorities said 154 people were still missing.

Experts have cautioned there could be still be huge amounts of rock, debris, ice and water that could be dislodged, making rescue efforts risky.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides. The disaster has prompted calls by environmental groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

A team of scientists are investigating if a piece of a Himalayan glacier did fall into water and trigger the flood.

There are about 10,000 glaciers in the Indian Himalayas. Uttarakhand itself has up to 1,495 glaciers and many are receding due to the warming climate. 

 

A view of the remains of Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam that was swept away after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday sending a devastating flood downriver in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Feb.9, 2021.
South & Central Asia
At Least 30 Dead, 170 Missing in India Glacier Dam Incident
Rescuers still working to find workers trapped in a tunnel
By VOA News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 12:44 PM
Rescuers arrive to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag, northern state of Uttarakhand, India,…
South & Central Asia
At least 18 Dead in Northern India After Himalayan Glacier Burst
2,000 deployed on search-and-rescue mission for more than 100 missing
By VOA News
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 05:31 AM
Many Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst in Northern India
00:01:01
Quick Takes
Many Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst in Northern India
Officials say more than 140 people are missing and feared dead, after a large piece of a Himalayan glacier in northern India broke off and slammed into a dam early Sunday, flooding the Dhauli Ganga River and forcing the evacuation of the downstream villages.
By VOA News
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 12:37 PM
By
Reuters

