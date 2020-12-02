South & Central Asia

Human Rights Watch Accuses Azerbaijan of Abusing Armenian POWs

By VOA News
December 02, 2020 04:54 PM
A view shows a burnt tank near Hadrut town, which recently came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict against ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Nov. 25, 2020.
FILE - A view shows a burned tank near Hadrut town, which recently came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict with ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Nov. 25, 2020.

Human Rights Watch accused Azerbaijani forces Wednesday of brutalizing some Armenian troops captured in the conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Acts of mistreatment were captured on video and circulated on social media over the past two months, HRW said.

The rights group said in a statement the videos show “Azerbaijani captors variously slapping, kicking and prodding Armenian POWs” and forcing them to “kiss the Azerbaijani flag,” praise Azerbaijan’s president, swear at Armenia’s prime minister “and declare that Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan.”

HRW official Hugh Williamson said humanitarian law requires that POWs be protected, and he called on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately end the inhumane treatment.

Ethnic Armenian soldiers sit in a military truck on a road during the withdrawal of troops from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Nov. 19, 2020.
Ethnic Armenian soldiers sit in a military truck on a road during the withdrawal of troops from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Nov. 19, 2020.

The number of POWs in custody is unknown but HRW, citing Armenian officials, estimated the number is in the “dozens.” Azerbaijan’s response to the HRW report was not immediately available.

The report acknowledged that some of the prisoners depicted in the videos have since communicated with their families and said they are being treated well, but it said there remain serious grounds for concern about their safety and well-being.

HRW also said Armenia has captured Azerbaijani troops and that it is investigating videos on social media that apparently show Azerbaijani POWs being abused.

Armenia signed a Russian-brokered deal with Azerbaijan on November 9 after six weeks of intense fighting.

The fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted September 27, marking the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since a 1994 cease-fire.

The predominantly ethnic Armenian territory declared its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 during the collapse of the Soviet Union, sparking a war in which as many as 30,000 people died before a 1994 cease-fire was declared. That independence, however, is not internationally recognized.

Related Stories

Azerbaijani soldiers wave national flags as they celebrate the transfer of the Lachin region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, Dec. 1, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Forces Enter Third District Under Nagorno-Karabakh Truce
Truce ended six weeks of fighting over breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 09:18 AM
A view of a vast expanse of jagged concrete and houses reduced to shells in Aghdam, after the Azerbaijani forces handed control that had been occupied by Armenian forces for a quarter-century, Aghdam, Nov. 20, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijanis Who Fled War Look to Return Home, If It Exists 
As Azerbaijan regains control of land it lost to Armenian forces a quarter-century ago, civilians who fled the fighting decades ago are wondering if they can go back home now
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 06:57 AM
People pose with national flags as they celebrate the entry of the Azerbaijan army units in the Aghdam region.
South & Central Asia
Azerbaijan Army Units Enter Region Formerly Held by Armenia
Move is part of cease-fire deal brokered by Russia last week to end the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:09 AM
An image grab taken from a video made available on the official web site of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on November 9,…
South & Central Asia
Russia Brokers Armenia-Azerbaijan Cease-Fire
Moscow-backed deal freezes Azerbaijani territorial gains in Nagorno-Karabakh
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 07:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage