South & Central Asia

'I Am Truly Devastated': Volunteers Breastfeed Babies Left Motherless in Kabul Attack

By RFE/RL
May 14, 2020 11:40 AM
A newborn baby is cared for at the Ataturk Children's Hospital a day after being rescued from a deadly attack.
A newborn baby is cared for at the Ataturk Children's Hospital a day after being rescued from a deadly attack on another maternity hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020.

Medical staff in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been caring for newborn babies left motherless in a deadly attack on a maternity hospital by gunmen on May 12. Volunteers have come forward to breastfeed the children. It's still unclear who was behind the atrocity.

Related Stories

Smokes rises from a maternity hospital, after gunmen attacked in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Gunmen stormed the…
South & Central Asia
Taliban Say They Are Ready to Battle Afghan Forces
President Ashraf Ghani told troops to resume offensive operations following grisly attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 18:01
Mourners carry a covered dead body during a burial ceremony following a suicide attack in a maternity hospital, at a cemetery…
South & Central Asia
US Pushes for Afghan Reconciliation Despite Terror Strikes
Afghan officials confirmed the collective death toll from Tuesday's attacks on a hospital and a funeral to be at least 56, with women and babies among the victims
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 14:07
Children play outside their family's shelters at Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 13, 2020.
South & Central Asia
COVID Lockdown Upends Life for Overlooked Afghan Refugees in Pakistan
Nearly 2.5 million Afghans live in Pakistan as either registered or undocumented refugees
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 10:58
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

Child Marriage