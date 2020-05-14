Medical staff in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been caring for newborn babies left motherless in a deadly attack on a maternity hospital by gunmen on May 12. Volunteers have come forward to breastfeed the children. It's still unclear who was behind the atrocity.
South & Central Asia
'I Am Truly Devastated': Volunteers Breastfeed Babies Left Motherless in Kabul Attack
By