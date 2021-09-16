South & Central Asia

India Approves $3.5 Billion Plan to Boost Clean Fuel Vehicles

By Reuters
September 16, 2021 01:02 AM
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are pictured at a toll post in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
FILE - Vehicles are pictured at a toll post in Mumbai, India, Aug. 13, 2019.

NEW DELHI - India’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved an incentive plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles and promoting the manufacture of drones.

The government will give about $3.5 billion in incentives to auto companies and drone manufacturers over a five-year period, Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting, told reporters.

“The incentive scheme has been designed to help India become a global player in the automobile sector,” Thakur said, adding it would also boost local manufacturing.

The proposal comes at a time when annual car sales in India have fallen to their lowest in a decade due to the pandemic, which followed an economic slowdown in 2019. Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) make up a fraction of the total.

Several years ago, India was tipped to become the world’s third-largest car market by 2020, after China and the United States, with sales of 5 million a year. Instead, car sales stagnated at around 3 million a year even before the pandemic.

Ford Motor Co. last week joined General Motors and Harley Davidson in retreating from India, where it has accumulated losses of $2 billion. The U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in India, taking a further $2 billion hit.

The government said in a statement the incentive plan was expected to help attract new investment of about $5.8 billion in the auto sector.

The incentives will range from 8% to 18% of the sales value of the vehicles or components and will be given to companies if they meet certain conditions such as a minimum investment over five years and 10% growth in sales each year.

Carmakers, for instance, would need to invest $272 million over the period, while auto parts companies must invest $34 million, the government said.

The original plan was to spend $8 billion to incentivize auto and auto part makers to build mainly gasoline vehicles and their components for domestic sale and export, with some added benefit for EVs.

However, the scheme’s focus was redrawn to incentivize clean fuel vehicles as Tesla Inc. gears up to enter India.

Auto parts makers will get incentives to produce components for clean cars as well as for investing in advanced technologies like sensors and radars used in connected cars, automatic transmission, cruise control and other electronics.

Sunjay Kapur, president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said that with global economies de-risking their supply chains, the scheme will help develop the country into “an attractive alternative source of high-end auto components.”

India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to reduce oil dependence and cut debilitating air pollution in its major cities, while also meeting its emissions commitment under the Paris Climate Accord.

Domestic automaker Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India, with rival Mahindra & Mahindra and motor-bike maker TVS Motor firming up their EV plans. India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, however, has no near-term plan to launch EVs.

Girish Wagh, executive director at Tata Motors, said in a statement the scheme would accelerate “the country’s progress toward green mobility” and help attract foreign investment. 

Related Stories

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New…
COVID-19 Pandemic
India Reportedly Close to Resuming Exports of COVID Vaccine
Reuters cites source who indicates world's largest vaccine manufacturer now has a surplus and is about to open up the supplies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/15/2021 - 06:05 PM
Rescuers Save People in Flooded Western India
00:00:58
Quick Takes
Rescuers Save People in Flooded Western India
Heavy rains caused flooding across parts of India's western Gujarat state, Monday, September 13, with rescuers carrying people to safety over raging floodwaters.  (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 05:14 PM
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during the virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.,…
USA
Biden to Host Leaders of Australia, India, Japan at White House Next Week
The 'Quad' countries have been seeking to enhance cooperation to push back against China's growing assertiveness
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/13/2021 - 07:52 PM
School in a Bus Brings Hope to Out-of-School Children in India’s Capital
00:03:15
South & Central Asia
School in a Bus Brings Hope to Out-of-School Children in India’s Capital
The classes in a bus help them realize that they can chart a different course in life
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sun, 09/12/2021 - 12:40 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

USA

US States Learning How Many Afghan Evacuees Coming Their Way

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Virginia.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Envoy, Taliban Blame Ghani for Scuttling Peaceful Transfer of Power Plan 

Afghan men stand next to the a torn poster of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021,…
South & Central Asia

Clash With Militants Kills 7 Soldiers in Pakistan

FILE - A Pakistani soldier stands guard next to a fence along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan's Paktika province, in Angoor Adda, in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal agency, Oct. 18, 2017.
Europe

EU President Calls on Member Countries to Develop Defense Capabilities Without US

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a State of the Union Address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 15, 2021.
Europe

Report Points to Success in Global Campaign Against Cluster Bombs

Cluster bomb diagram