South & Central Asia

India, China Begin ‘Disengagement’ in Galwan 

By VOA News
July 06, 2020 07:43 AM
FILE PHOTO: An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
FILE - An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18, 2020.

India and China have begun disengaging their troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh where there was a deadly clash last month.  

Military sources told the Deccan Herald on Monday, “The process of disengagement has commenced in Galwan. Structures in the area of Patrol Point 14 have been removed.” 

Clash in Galwan Valley

Twenty Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in a dispute at PP 14 on June 15. 

Monday’s move comes after several rounds of negotiations between the two countries. 

“We will need to wait to see if this is a genuine and lasting disengagement,” a source told Indian media. 
 
 

