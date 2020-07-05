South & Central Asia

India Closes on Russia Toll as Virus Cases Hit Daily Record 

By Agence France-Presse
July 05, 2020 08:53 AM
Indians wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market in Jammu, India, Sunday, July 5, 2020. India’s…
Indians wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market in Jammu, India, July 5, 2020.

India added a record number of coronavirus cases Sunday, approaching Russia as the world's third-most infected nation as it opens a mass treatment center in the capital to fight the pandemic. 

The Health Ministry reported just under 25,000 cases and 613 deaths in 24 hours —the biggest daily spike since the first case was detected in late January. 

The sharp rise came as Delhi started treating patients at a spiritual centre converted into a sprawling isolation facility and hospital with 10,000 beds, many made of cardboard. 

About the size of 20 football fields, the facility will treat mild symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. 

State government officials fear the metropolis could record more than half-a-million cases by the end of the month. 

