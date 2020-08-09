India Imposes Import Embargo on 101 Military Items

India is imposing an import embargo on 101 weapons and other military hardware items.

The ban on the imported items will be implemented progressively, beginning in December of this year and continuing until December 2025.

Officials say the measure is designed to encourage the manufacturing of the defense items in India.

Items on the embargo list include: artillery guns, ammunition, assault rifles, transport aircraft and light combat helicopters.

This is a big step towards self-reliance in defense,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said.

India is one of the world’s largest arms importers.