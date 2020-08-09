South & Central Asia

India Imposes Import Embargo on 101 Military Items

By VOA News
August 09, 2020 08:26 AM
FILE - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh holds a model of a light machine gun with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath, 2nd left, during DefExpo20 in Lucknow, Feb. 7, 2020.
India is imposing an import embargo on 101 weapons and other military hardware items.

The ban on the imported items will be implemented progressively, beginning in December of this year and continuing until December 2025.

Officials say the measure is designed to encourage the manufacturing of the defense items in India.

Items on the embargo list include: artillery guns, ammunition, assault rifles, transport aircraft and light combat helicopters.

This is a big step towards self-reliance in defense,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said.

India is one of the world’s largest arms importers.

 

