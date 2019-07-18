South & Central Asia

India Reschedules Launch of Lunar Probe for Next Week

By VOA News
July 18, 2019 07:17 AM
This July 2019, photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII-M1 at its launch pad in Sriharikota, an island off India's south-eastern coast. India’s space agency says…
This July 2019, photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII-M1 at its launch pad in Sriharikota, an island off India's south-eastern coast.

India's space agency says it will make a second attempt to launch an unmanned probe to the Moon's south pole next Monday, July 22.

The launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will take place exactly one week after its first attempt was aborted less than an hour before liftoff due to a "technical snag" on the giant Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark Three rocket.

FILE - Indian Space Research Organization scientists work on various modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, India, June 12, 2019.

Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for "moon craft," is designed for a soft landing on the far side of the moon and to send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous Indian space mission.  

If the $140 million mission is successful, India will become just the fourth nation to pull off a soft landing of a spacecraft on the lunar surface, after the United States — which is observing the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission this week — Russia and China.

 

Related Stories

A spectator holds an Indian flag after a mission of Indian Space Research Organization's Chandrayaan-2, with the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle on board was called back because of a technical snag in Sriharikota, India, July 15, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India Hits ‘Technical Snag,’ Aborts Moon Launch
The countdown stopped less than an hour before launch, and the Indian space agency said it would announce a new launch date soon
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 14, 2019
Indian Space Research Organization scientists work on various modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, India, June 12, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India to Launch Mission to Land on Moon 
If successful, India will become fourth country to land probe on Moon
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
July 14, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News