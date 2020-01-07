South & Central Asia

India Sets 2012 Gang Rape Convicts' Executions for Jan. 22

By Associated Press
January 07, 2020 08:07 AM
Asha Devi, mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang rape on a moving bus, speaks to the media as she leaves a court in New…
Asha Devi, mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang rape on a moving bus, speaks to the media as she leaves a court in New Delhi, India, Jan. 7, 2020.

NEW DELHI - A death warrant was issued Tuesday for the four men convicted in the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a New Delhi bus that galvanized protests across India and brought global attention to the country's sexual violence epidemic.

A New Delhi court scheduled the hangings for Jan. 22, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.  

The warrant has been anticipated since India's Supreme Court rejected one of the men's final review pleas last month. India's president can still intercede, but that is not expected to happen.

The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student whom Indian media dubbed “Nirbhaya,” or “Fearless,” because Indian law prohibits rape victims from being identified, was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men lured them onto a bus. With no one else in sight, they beat the man with a metal bar, raped the woman and used the bar to inflict massive internal injuries to her. The pair were dumped naked on the roadside, and the woman died two weeks later.

The assailants were tried relatively quickly in a country where sexual assault cases often languish for years. Four defendants were sentenced to death. Another hanged himself in prison before his trial began, though his family insists he was killed. The sixth assailant was a minor at the time of the attack and was sentenced to three years in a reform home.

Related Stories

India Rape
East Asia Pacific
Death Penalty for Four Convicted in India Gang Rape
Brutal attack on 23-year-old woman shook the country, sparking high-profile activist movement against sexual crimes
Default Author Profile
By Aru Pande
Fri, 09/13/2013 - 05:14
People hold placards against women's violence as they take part in a protest during the International day for elimination of…
Middle East
UN: Sexual Violence Affects 1 in 3 Women Globally
UN launches 16 days of activism against gender-based violence
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:54
Some 575 Indonesian lawmakers are sworn in at the country's heavily barricaded parliament building, Oct. 1, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
New Indonesian Parliament Urged to Tackle Sexual Violence 'Emergency'
Sexual violence is prevalent in the Southeast Asian country of 260 million
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 00:57
00:02:01
Africa
Women in Ghana March Against Sexual Violence
Protesters say police don't support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 06:25
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage