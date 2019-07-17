South & Central Asia

Indian Court Convicts 1 for 2008 Death of Teen British Girl

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019
Samson D'Souza, face covered with a helmet arrives at the Goa State Children's Court in Panaji, April 5, 2010.

NEW DELHI - An Indian appeals court has overturned the acquittal of one of two suspects in the rape and murder of a teenage British girl whose body was found on a beach in the western resort city of Goa in 2008.

The High Court in Goa on Wednesday convicted Samson D'Souza in the attack of 15-year-old Scarlett Keeling. But prosecutors say the court upheld the acquittal of another suspect accused of leaving Keeling to die on the beach after drugging and sexually abusing her.
 
The case caused outrage among millions of Indian and foreign tourists who throng Goa's beaches.
 
A trial court acquitted both of the accused in 2016. The High Court took up the case in 2017.
 
The court will sentence D'Souza on Friday. He faces up to life in prison.

       

 

