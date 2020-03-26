South & Central Asia

Indian Ex-Slaves Unite to Inform Unaware Survivors About Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 26, 2020 01:52 PM
An Indian police, left, and a paramilitary personnel stop a vehicle during a complete lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
An Indian police, left, and a paramilitary personnel stop a vehicle during a complete lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in Gauhati, India, March 24, 2020.

CHENNAI, INDIA - Slavery survivors in India are using WhatsApp groups to raise awareness about coronavirus among their peers in villages where many former bonded laborers are unaware of the pandemic.
 
Survivor networks across several states are messaging their members with voice notes and videos about handwashing, social distancing, and the implications of India's three-week lockdown.
 
India has reported 649 cases and 13 deaths - small numbers compared with those in China, Italy and Spain - but health experts say that the world's second most populous country faces a tidal wave of infections if tough steps are not soon taken.
 
"Many of our members are illiterate and have no clue about the epidemic that the entire world is talking about," Durai Raj, coordinator for a rescued bonded laborers association in southern Tamil Nadu state, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
 
"Before the lockdown we met them individually, giving them two bottles of soap and showing them how to wash hands properly," Raj added. "Now we are in touch with them on the phone, allaying fears and answering questions."
 
India outlawed bonded labor four decades ago but the practice continues, with India identifying more than 135,000 bonded workers in its last census in 2011 and vowing to rescue and rehabilitate more than 10 million of these workers by 2030. 

FILE - Rescued bonded laborer Srikrushna Rajhansiya recalls his days in bondage outside his home in Sargul village in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, Aug. 31, 2016.

Millions of bonded laborers work in India in fields, brick kilns and rice mills to pay off loans, and remain isolated from society even after being rescued, anti-slavery campaigners say.
 
The WhatsApp groups for survivors have been flooded with questions such as asking why there is no cure for the virus and whether using turmeric would prove effective as a disinfectant.
 
"Our volunteers are constantly on the phone with rescued workers, advising, educating and guiding them," said Saroj Barik, program manager with charity Aide et Action, that supports the Migrant Bonded Labor Forum in Odisha state.
 
"They are concerned about daily survival and the uncertain future they are staring at."

Related Stories

Homeless and impoverished Indians receive food at a government shelter in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Some of…
South & Central Asia
Jobless After Virus Lockdown, India's Poor Struggle to Eat 
In New Delhi, authorities teamed up with local charities and aid groups to map out locations where the city's poor tend to congregate, distributing 500 hot meals cooked in government schools, political party headquarters and shelter kitchens
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 07:30
India cricket captain Virat Kohli leaves the team hotel with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Manchester city…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Cricket Captain, Bollywood Star Send Virus Message to India
The country of 1.3 billion went into lockdown on Wednesday, and so the power couple just wanted to spread the word
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 08:05
An Indian policeman, left and a civil defense person, second left, make people perform sit ups while holding their ear lobes, as a punishment for stepping out without a valid reason during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
India Goes into Complete Lockdown to Combat Coronavirus
It will be the world’s largest lockdown
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 14:30
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage