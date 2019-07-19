South & Central Asia

Indian Gets 10 Years in Prison in Death of British Teenager

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 11:31 AM
Samson D'Souza, face covered with a helmet arrives at the Goa State Children's Court in Panaji, April 5, 2010.

NEW DELHI - An Indian court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for the drugging and death of a 15-year-old British girl whose body was found on a beach in the resort city of Goa in 2008.

Mumbai High Court Justices R D Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan handed Samson D'Souza the sentence for culpable homicide Friday days after overturning his acquittal last year in the attack on Scarlett Keeling. But the court upheld the trial court's acquittal of another suspect in her death.

Vikram Varma, a lawyer representing Keeling's mother, Fiona MacKeown, said he was happy with the court's decision.

It has taken a lot of time, but justice has been done, he said.

The teenager's death caused outrage among the millions of tourists who throng Goa's beaches.

 

By VOA News
March 20, 2014
Associated Press