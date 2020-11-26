South & Central Asia

Kashmir Rebels Kill 2 Indian Soldiers in Region's Main City 

By Associated Press
November 26, 2020 06:51 PM
Indian security officers keep guard near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,…
Indian security officers keep guard near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Nov. 26, 2020.

SRINAGAR, INDIA - Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two soldiers in an attack Thursday in the disputed region's main city, the Indian army said.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman, said militants sprayed bullets at an army patrol on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Two soldiers were critically injured and later died at a hospital, he said.

Counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched a search for the attackers.

Rebel groups have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. None of the groups immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

The attack came during near-daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian soldiers along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

The Indian army said Pakistani soldiers targeted Indian positions with mortars along the de facto border in southern Poonch district Thursday. Indian soldiers retaliated, the army said in a statement. It did not report any casualties.

On November 13, nine civilians and six soldiers were killed on both sides as Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged artillery fire at multiple locations along the de facto border. The fatalities were some of the highest reported on a single day in recent years.

Related Stories

Locals gather near a house, which was damaged, according to them, by cross-border shelling, in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan…
South & Central Asia
Pakistani-Indian Military Clashes Kill 13 in Kashmir
At least 13 people, including soldiers and civilians, are killed on both sides
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:12 PM
FILE - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Announces ‘Provisional Provincial’ Status for Part of Kashmir
India, which administers two-thirds of the disputed region, denounced the move
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 05:34 PM
A portion of the home page of the Kashmir Times' online version.
Press Freedom
Evictions Are Latest Obstacle for Kashmir’s Embattled Press
Authorities seal Srinagar offices of Kashmir Times and KNS news agency in move local journalists view as further attempt to stifle reporting
Default Author Profile
By Bilal Hussain
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 03:43 AM
FILE - Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti gestures as she addresses a news conference in Srinagar, June 19, 2018.
South & Central Asia
India Frees Top Kashmiri Leader
Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti says struggle for restoration of region's autonomy will continue
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:23 AM
A Kashmiri protester throws an exploded tear smoke shell on government forces during a clash following the killing of two…
South & Central Asia
Anti-India Clashes Erupt After Troops Kill 2 Rebels in Kashmir
Police said one of the dead was a Pakistani militant who had been operating in the region since earlier this year and was responsible for at least two deadly attacks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 01:59 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage