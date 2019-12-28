South & Central Asia

Kazakh Authorities Look for Cause of Airliner Crash

By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Updated December 28, 2019 05:15 PM
Candles in the shape of hearts and a paper aeroplane are placed near the Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 28, 2019.
Candles in the shape of hearts and a paper aeroplane are placed near the Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 28, 2019.

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN - A top Kazakh official said authorities were looking at a possible "technical malfunction" or pilot error in the crash of a Bek Air plane that killed 12 of the 98 passengers and crew aboard early Friday. 
 
Roman Sklyar, a deputy prime minister, said a special government commission was being sent to the site to investigate the accident, which occurred as the Fokker 100 plane attempted to take off from the Almaty airport on a flight to the capital, Nur-Sultan. 
 
Sklyar cautioned, however, the investigation was in the early stages and no cause had yet been pinpointed. 
 
He said eight people died at the scene, including the pilot, while two died at the airport and two others at the hospital. 
 
Sklyar added that 49 people were hospitalized, 18 in serious condition. 
 
"Either this is pilot error or there were technical reasons," Sklyar said Friday at a press conference in Almaty. 
 
"The aircraft split into two parts. Most of the passengers who died were in the front part." 
 
Kazakhstan on Saturday observed a day of mourning to honor the victims of the crash. 
 
In Nur-Sultan, flags were at half-staff for the day of mourning, while officials urgently appealed for blood donations to help the dozens of injured survivors. 

Russia and China were among the countries to join the European Union and the Vatican in expressing condolences to the former Soviet Central Asian republic. 
 
According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the plane was unable to get to a significant height and crashed into a two-story building. 
 
Four foreigners were aboard the plane, officials said — two from Ukraine and one each from China and Kyrgyzstan. They all survived, Kazakh authorities said. 
 
Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 planes, said it had canceled about 100 flights through Tuesday, as the investigation into the cause of the crash proceeds. 
 
German press agency dpa contributed to this report.  

Related Stories

In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 27, 2019.
South & Central Asia
At Least 12 Killed in Kazakhstan Plane Crash
All Bek Air flights in Kazakhstan are suspended pending results of an investigation into the cause
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 12:58
Kazakh police detain a demonstrator in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 12, 2019, during protests against presidential elections.
South & Central Asia
Kazakhstan Updates Tally of Protest Arrests to Nearly 4,000
Protests took place in Kazakhstan on election day and continued for several days over what government critics saw as an orchestrated handover of power
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/18/2019 - 16:54
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan's President and presidential candidate, votes during presidential election in Nur-Sultan
Europe
Nazarbayev's Hand-Picked Successor Declared Winner in Kazakhstan
Nazarbayev's Hand-Picked Successor Declared Winner in Kazakhstan
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/10/2019 - 07:23
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

Child Marriage