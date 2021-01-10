South & Central Asia

Kazakhstan Ruling Party Dominates Opposition-Free Vote

By AFP
Updated January 10, 2021 04:26 PM
People vote during Kazakhstan's parliamentary election in Almaty
A member of a local electoral commission wearing protective gear checks lists of voters during a parliamentary election in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 10, 2021.

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN - Kazakhstan's ruling party swept to victory in an opposition-free parliamentary election Sunday, cementing the Central Asian country's authoritarian trajectory despite promises of reform.

An exit poll by government-sanctioned pollster Public Opinion gave the Nur Otan party nearly 72% of the ballot and showed two other pro-government parties crossing the 7% vote threshold.

But exit polls are tightly controlled in Kazakhstan, an ex-Soviet country that has never held an election deemed free or fair by Western vote monitors.  

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 67, has pledged gradual political reforms since being eased into his post by former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ended nearly three decades as head of state in early 2019.

But 80-year-old Nazarbayev retains powerful positions, including the chairmanship of the Nur Otan party that controls the lower house and boasts 800,000 members among a population of 19 million.

Dozens of anti-government activists were reportedly detained despite Tokayev pledging that police would treat protesters "within the framework of the law" after he cast his vote in the capital Nur-Sultan on Sunday.  

Riot police surrounded two groups of several dozen protesters in tight circles for several hours in frosty conditions in the largest city Almaty, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

"Dozens of our members were arrested today," said Zhanbolat Mamay, a prominent activist, speaking from inside one of the cordons.  

The situation in Nur-Sultan, which was renamed in Nazarbayev's honor when he stepped down, was calm and polling stations saw long queues throughout the day.  

One 50-year-old man named Nurzhan told AFP that many Kazakhs "have stopped believing in progress."

"But I still hope (things) can be better," he said, explaining his decision to head to the polls.

Turnout, which critics say is routinely inflated by authorities, reached 63.1% after polls closed.

The World Bank has estimated Kazakhstan's economy shrank 2.5% in 2020 as it grappled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a first year-on-year recession in two decades.

But suffocating authoritarianism has left few outlets to voice dissatisfaction with the status quo.  

One self-styled opposition group, the National Social Democratic Party, boycotted the vote in protest, having missed out on the legislature every time after competing in the last three parliamentary votes.

France-based fugitive banker and long-time regime nemesis Mukhtar Ablyazov last year called on his supporters to vote for the pro-government Ak Zhol party to undermine Nur Otan's dominance.

In an apparent response, Ak Zhol closed its books to new members.

The United States embassy said last month it was "alarmed" by new restrictions targeting local independent observers, who documented widespread ballot stuffing during presidential elections in 2019.
 

Related Stories

Map of Almaty Kazakhstan
South & Central Asia
Kazakhstan Abolishes Death Penalty
Executions were paused in Kazakhstan in 2003
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 04:40 AM
The psychiatric clinic in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, where a court ordered blogger Aigul Utepova to be detained. (Photo courtesy of Togzhan Tuzel)
Press Freedom
Kazakhstan Holds Blogger in Psychiatric Clinic Over Government Criticism  
Blogger accused of participating in extremist organization detained in clinic as Kazakhstan clamps down on critical reporting 
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 08:01 AM
Kazakh police detain a protester in Almaty on March 1, 2020. - Police in authoritarian Kazakhstan detained more than 60 people…
Europe
Kazakhstan Adopts Controversial Law on Protests
Kazakhstan eased some restrictions on tightly-controlled public demonstrations but rights groups said they still fell short of international standards
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 02:47 PM
A view shows buildings, which were burnt down during a recent brawl and a series of clashes in Masanchi village in the southern…
South & Central Asia
Ethnic Clashes in Kazakhstan Leave at Least 8 Dead as Villagers Brawl, Torch Houses
Clashes, which erupted overnight Saturday, were some of the worst ethnic violence in years in the Zhambyl region, located about 130 kilometers west of Kazakhstan's commercial capital, Almaty 
Default Author Profile
By Asylkhan Mamashuly
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 09:53 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage