Key Islamic State Affiliate Appears to Back New Leader

By Jeff Seldin
November 5, 2019 05:07 PM
Fighters with IS-Khorasan, the affiliate in Afghanistan, vow allegiance to new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, in this photo issued Nov. 5, 2019, by SITE Intelligence Group.
The reign of new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi is getting a boost, thanks to the apparent endorsement of one of the terror group's more influential affiliates.

IS media officials Tuesday released photos of fighters with IS-Khorasan, the affiliate in Afghanistan, giving bay'ah (oath of allegiance) to Qurashi.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist communications, the series of 16 photos appears to show several groups of fighters, from different locations, carrying IS banners and raising their fists or their guns as they pledge their loyalty.

"Their message seems to be that it's business as usual and that nothing has changed except for their leader," said Raphael Gluck, co-founder of Jihadoscope, another company that monitors online activity by Islamist extremists.

"They want to show they can mobilize and fast, and that the caliphate is still there," he said.

Afghanistan affiliate 

IS-Khorasan has been of the most resilient of the IS affiliates, surviving repeated attempts by U.S. and Afghan forces to annihilate its leadership and fighters.  

At one point, in April 2017, the United States dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal — a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast — on an IS cave and tunnel system in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province to little avail.

But rather than shrink, U.S. officials say IS-Khorasan gained ground, now boasting as many as 5,000 fighters across the country.

FILE - Members of Islamic State-Khorasan raise a flag in a tribal region of Afghanistan, Nov. 2, 2015.
Islamic State in Afghanistan Growing Bigger, More Dangerous
The collapse of the Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq is doing little to slow down the terror group's branch in Afghanistan.Newly unclassified intelligence suggests IS-Khorasan, as the group is known, is growing both in numbers and ambition, now boasting as many as 5,000 fighters — nearly five times as many as estimates from last year — while turning its focus to bigger and more spectacular attacks.Military officials say the numbers, shared by U.S.

U.S. military officials also warn there are indications that IS-Khorasan has been actively involved in plotting attacks against the West.

The release of the photos from IS-Khorasan is the latest part of the terror group's campaign to show momentum, giving visual evidence that the group's affiliates and followers are rallying behind Qurashi.

Early pledges

The first of the pledges came from IS-Sinai, with IS distributing three photographs of about 25 masked fighters gathering in a sparsely wooded area in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, with guns raised.

That release was followed hours later by a series of photographs showing a group of about seven or eight masked fighters, allegedly from Bangladesh, pledging their loyalty.

IS media officials have since distributed more photographs similarly showing masked gunmen from Yemen and Pakistan pledging allegiance.

"Some of this is, we're seeing some of the weaker affiliates rapidly realign with Islamic State," said Katherine Zimmerman, project manager with the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project.

"Four of the five are actually pretty small affiliates — Yemen, Somalia, Bangladesh and Pakistan — that haven't really had a massive presence on the ground and don't seem to have the sort of global pull that other ISIS branches have had," she added.

The exception is IS-Sinai, the first of the terror group's affiliates to give bay'ah to the new Islamic State leader.

Western intelligence officials have long pointed to IS-Sinai, which has anywhere from 500 to 1,200 fighters, as one of the terror group's most dangerous affiliates, suspected of planting a bomb aboard a Russian airliner in 2015, killing 244 people.

While there has been a sense in the intelligence community that most of the IS affiliates eventually will fall in line behind Qurashi, some affiliates may be trying to feel out the terror group's core leadership to see if financial and logistical support will continue.

An Islamic State group vows allegiance to new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, in this photo issued Nov. 5, 2019, by SITE Intelligence Group.
They also may want more information about Qurashi's true identity, to evaluate whether he can bring the same cache as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who helped guide IS from a struggling insurgency into one of the world's most feared terror organizations.

'Risk of defections'

Officials and analysts say it may be telling if or when fighters with some of IS' African affiliates, including IS-West Africa, with an estimated 3,500 fighters, come forward to pledge their loyalty to Qurashi.

"There is also the perception that ISIS was simply gaining ground in the world of jihadism," Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a counterterrorism analyst and CEO of Valens Global, told VOA prior to Thursday's announcement that Qurashi is now in charge.

"If the new leader is not seen as a sufficient replacement for Baghdadi, then they do face the risk of defections," he said.

But early indications are that the strategy of gradually building momentum appears to be working.

"ISIS supporters on social media platforms seem to have a renewed sense of belonging since the announcement of the new caliph," according to Chelsea Daymon, a terrorism and security researcher at American University.

"Supporters are definitely keeping track of what's being written and said," she added.
 

IS announced the selection of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its new leader Thursday in an audio message issued by its Amaq news agency and read by the group’s new spokesman.
IS Media Aims to Build Momentum Behind Newly Appointed Caliph
IS-affiliated media accounts are playing to their audience, gradually rolling out word that affiliates and followers are pledging loyalty to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 21:34
FILE - An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2017.
Supporters Begin Flocking to New Islamic State Leader
Pledges of support are being posted to social media, even as the true identity of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi is a mystery
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 21:56
An areal picture taken on October 28, 2019, shows vehicles near a destroyed truck at the spot where Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, the…
Assault on Islamic State Leadership Not Over
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces claim raids targeting senior IS leaders ongoing while American officials prepare to comb through intel, interrogate captured fighters
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 21:21
A destroyed vehicle at the site where helicopter gunfire reportedly killed nine people near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha in the Idlib province, Oct. 27, 2019.
Islamic State Prepared for Life Without its Leader
US military and intelligence officials have long warned the terror group is positioned to be a key player, no matter who is in charge
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 14:34
