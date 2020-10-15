South & Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Resigns After Unrest

By Reuters
October 15, 2020 05:36 AM
Supporters of former Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev attend a rally in Bishkek on October 9, 2020. - Two large crowds…
Supporters of former Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev attend a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 9, 2020.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned Thursday after 10 days of unrest following a disputed election, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters who have demanded his removal from office.

Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, which the opposition rejected after Jeenbekov's allies were declared the winners.

After opposition supporters took to the streets and seized government buildings, the authorities annulled the vote. Jeenbekov announced last week that he would resign, but this week he delayed his exit, saying he would stay in office until a new election was held.

On Wednesday, Jeenbekov accepted parliament's choice of Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist whose supporters freed him from prison last week, to be prime minister. Japarov and his followers have demanded Jeenbekov leave office.

Kyrgyzstan, a small central Asian former Soviet republic that borders on China, has experienced political turmoil for years. Jeenbekov is now the third president to be toppled in a popular uprising since 2005. 

Related Stories

FILE - Belarusian opposition supporters carry old Belarusian flags and a poster with a portrait of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reading "Go away," at a rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 23, 2020.
Europe
Rapid Change in Kyrgyzstan May Escalate Belarusian Protest Tactics
Analysts say efforts to unseat autocratic ruler Lukashenko may be entering a more dangerous phase
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 02:18 PM
People protest during a rally on the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Officials in Kyrgyzstan…
South & Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan Closes Borders Amid Unrest, Official Says
Unrest has toppled government
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 04:52 AM
People protest during a rally on the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Officials in Kyrgyzstan…
South & Central Asia
Factions in Kyrgyzstan Divided Over Successor to Prime Minister
Opposition parties fail to form new government after prime minister’s resignation, annulment of parliamentary elections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 04:08 PM
Protesters hold up a national flag at Kyrgyz government headquarters, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 6, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan Opposition Seizes Government Buildings
  Political uncertainty grips the Central Asian country as election commission voids parliamentary vote results, caving to protesters' demands
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:38 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage