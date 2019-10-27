South & Central Asia

Large Anti-Government March Sets off for Pakistan's Capital

By Associated Press
October 27, 2019 08:02 AM
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, center, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, waves to supporters on his arrival to lead an anti-government march, in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 27, 2019.
KARACHI - Thousands of supporters of an ultra-religious party are gathering in Karachi to start a large anti-government march on Pakistan's capital farther north.

Mufti Abrar Ahmed, spokesman for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, says its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead the protesters' caravan setting off later on Sunday.

The beginning of the JUI protest also marks the anniversary of the start of the conflict over Kashmir, a province both India and Pakistan claim. Separate, anti-India protests are planned across Pakistan.

Ahmed said supporters from Karachi and surrounding areas will travel in buses and vans toward the capital. He said the caravan plans to reach Islamabad on Oct. 31st, to protest Prime Minister Imran Khan's “illegitimate” government which the Islamist party says came to power through the army's support.

 

 

