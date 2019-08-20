South & Central Asia

Leader of Pakistan-Held Kashmir Welcomes Trump Initiative

By Associated Press
August 20, 2019 08:07 AM
Map of the Line of control, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - The president of Pakistani-administered Kashmir has welcomed efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to lower tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed Himalayan region and warned of a humanitarian crisis and food shortages in the Indian-held portion.

Sardar Masood Khan made the comments at a news conference Tuesday after Trump contacted the leaders of Pakistan and India to discuss Kashmir.

According to a White House spokesman, Trump “reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides.”

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both. Tensions have increased since Aug. 5, when New Delhi imposed tight security restrictions and downgraded the autonomy of the portion it administers.

